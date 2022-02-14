How Focus is Owning the Guest Experience, Inside and Outside Restaurants

As has been well charted, fast casual’s COVID evolution arrived in a hurry. At Focus Brands, the task was among the most nuanced in the business. Overseeing Moe’s Southwest Grill, McAlister’s Deli, Cinnabon, Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Jamba, and Schlotzsky's required a pandemic playbook that took on more chapters than any operator could reasonably count. From loyalty to contactless dine-in to meal kits, the company’s need to remain a step ahead has positioned it for even more growth on the other side.

Claiborne Irby, SVP of customer engagement and strategy at Focus Brands, chatted with QSR about the company’s pivots, data focus, and where this journey goes from here.

Take us back to the early days and the Focus response.

As we pivoted, we saw an advancement with digital adoption, and we had to get there faster. In the end, I think that put us in a place where we feel we can measure and manage our business better than ever.

Focus is now in a place where we’re sitting on a treasure trove of data and we need to make sure that we’re driving our brands forward; that we’re putting that to use; that we’re using that data to make smart decisions and drive our brand’s performance and drive that customer engagement.

I think you’ve seen consumers lean into things like accessibility and customization, and the expectation that we’re meeting them where they are. And we will need to meet them where they want to be met. We have the assets and ability to do just that. I think 0ne of the things that we’ve really taken away from this experience over the last two years is that it has validated where we are as an enterprise—the ability to build and activate platforms that are allowing us to serve those customers there.

How is loyalty and rewards factoring in?

Loyalty is certainty a strong part of that. A strong loyalty program will be the foundation of where we’re going as we build out more advanced offer engines and personalization. And we’re actively researching what we’re doing there. We continue to evolve our understanding on how to get a greater share of wallet with our consumers; how to engage them best and make sure that our loyalty programs are modern and well-positioned to attract the right consumers in the right way.

That’s going to be a very big focus as we go into 2022.

Speak to the trust factor in all of this.

I think what’s great is we have compelling brands with really great products that people enjoy and love. What we can now do is make that even more accessible. So we’re pushing that digital, loyalty, first-party delivery front. You saw Moe’s pivot with meal kits as business catering was absent for a while. That’s certainly something that the brand is going to stick with going forward.

We’re able to take those recognizable products, those the costumer has craved during the pandemic, and as we’ve gained a foothold into accessibility through curbside delivery and other digital efforts, we now have to be there. We want to be there. We’re collecting that information. We’re collecting that customer data. We’re looking at that data to further drive that. We want to make sure customers are enjoying that and getting the best experience possible using the information we’re seeing from people in loyalty and outside of loyalty to help our brands remain relevant, and really help push our brand’s commercial performance on driving that demand generation.