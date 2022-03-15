How Long John Silver's Flipped Tight Budgets into Record Sales

When Blain Shortreed joined Long John Silver’s as CEO in 2019, the company was on the tail end of a disappointing run that saw the brand shed nearly 300 stores in five years. The proverbial ship was sinking and something needed to be done, fast.

“It got really bleak for us, our sales were down significantly, we're trying to balance our marketing budget,” he says.

Three years later, the brand is experiencing record numbers and has plans of expanding further into international markets. So, how was Long John Silver’s able to turn around business all while dealing with pandemic-related uncertainty?

A simplified business strategy and guidance from Shortreed was paramount. The CEO says the business was “a little bit challenged” before he arrived, and the model in place wasn’t feasible.

“We were trying to spend our way to success and that in itself was a very dangerous play,” Shortreed says. “We're acting like a big brand, but we didn't have big brand budgets.”

To keep the ship afloat, the company returned to basics, ensuring every unit was up to date with issues like restaurant equipment and operations.

Implementation began shortly before the pandemic kicked off in 2020. The initial phase of the plan saw the number of workers per unit reduced from 75-100 to 50, in an effort to reduce labor costs.

The other key step was cutting back on advertising dollars and steering capital toward more pertinent areas, such as technology. At the time, some restaurants didn’t have the most basic of tools, like drive-thru timers.

“We didn’t have what we should have had,” Shortreed says. “The basics weren’t there from an operations perspective.”

With a seemingly now-or-never moment approaching, and a simplified business model in hand, the brand focused on 2020, not knowing the entire industry was about to be upended.

Unbeknownst to Shortreed, streamlining operations would become an industry trend as COVID threw a wrench in everyone’s plans—Long John Silver’s just happened to be ahead of the curve.

“We were already saving when COVID hit … and were prepared to kind of draw back on what was going on with the business,” he says. “We were already saving relative to working capital. We were already saving relative to our marketing funds. So that base level plan that we put in place actually set us up well for COVID.”

As drive-thru took center stage, the seafood chain was more than ready. In the year ending October 2021, drive-thru increased visits by 9 percent for the entire industry year-over-year, and by 23 percent compared to two years ago.

Nearly 85 percent of Long John Silver’s sales come through the off-premises channel.

“Focusing on speed at the drive-thru was absolutely a win for us,” he says.

The brand has seen six straight quarters of same-store sales growth, while also posting record-breaking AUVs in 2021.

Over the last two years, Long John Silver’s grew total system sales by 2.5 percent and net sales increased by $16 million year-over-year. The chain closed a net of 39 stores in 2021 after shutting down a net of 50, 134, and 71 in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

“We had a very good 2021,” he says.

Upgrades to the POS system and an easy-to-use mobile ordering system have helped the pirate-themed brand break records as of late. In the first two weeks of Lent, the brand’s business tripled, reaching the highest level of sales the company has ever seen during the period of religious observance. Units were averaging roughly $22,000 per week, which is about a $1.1 million AUV on an annualized basis.

“Those investments have been paying off for us,” Shortreed says, adding the record numbers during this year’s Lenten season is not just a weekly record for that time of year, but represents some of the highest weekly averages the company has experienced overall.