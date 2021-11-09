How a Midwest Pizza Company is Beating the Labor Shortage

When general manager Jeannie Radtke first heard Happy Joe’s Pizza CEO Tom Sacco offer her a franchise location, she thought he was joking. Then, she broke down.

Radtke became the first manager in Happy Joe’s new Operator to Owner program, which incentivizes long-term GM success by rewarding employees their own franchise.

The 46-unit pizza chain hopes the move will foster long-term retention as the restaurant industry braves a labor shortage coined by many as, “The Great Resignation.” Food and drink establishments gained just 29,000 jobs in September, leaving them a million jobs short of pre-COVID levels. And at least one in four people quit their job this year, according to data from the people analytics firm Visier.

Sacco said Happy Joe’s Operator to Owner program took shape after he observed so many tenured employees show potential for ownership. The first manager the company intended to choose was Bob Plum, a 16-year Happy Joe’s leader in Kewanee, Illinois. But when, a few months ago, he unexpectedly died of a heart attack on his day off, Happy Joe’s had to take a step back. It didn’t feel right to provide accolades for another manager right away after such a tragedy, Sacco says.​​

In August, Sacco began discussions of bringing Radtke onboard as the first manager who would make the transition into owner via the program. Radtke and her fiancée, Adam Clark, another Happy Joe’s employee, are now the owners of the Maquoketa, Iowa, unit. Radtke has worked at Happy Joe’s since 2012 and was promoted to general manager in 2019.

“It has always been a dream of ours to open our own restaurant,” Radtke says. “When Tom proposed the idea of me becoming a franchise owner, I left the conversation in tears. I am still in shock at the incredible opportunity and am the utmost grateful that this was something Tom would make happen for me. I am thankful for the opportunity and for the support from our corporate office and my peers at Happy Joe's.”

To qualify for the program, Happy Joe’s evaluates the quality of the location’s operations, the level of general manager’s involvement in the community, and their leadership impact on the restaurant in addition to sales growth and profitability improvement over at least a three-year period. It goes far deeper than pure sales to distinguish a manager from the pack, Sacco says. It’s something intangible that comes down to their core as a community member.

“We're looking for people that have intrinsic characteristics that you can't teach,” he says. “You can't teach someone to be passionate. You can't teach someone to care. You can't teach someone to invest their own personal time in the community that they are conducting business and living in. And you can't teach someone to have a servant's heart.”

Ultimately, you can teach someone how to make a good pizza and even how to run a restaurant and make money, but you can’t teach the values they bring along themselves, he adds.

Radtke fit that bill, often uplifting the community around her in the 5,000-person town. She donated pizzas to healthcare workers. During her tenure, she also more than doubled sales at her Happy Joe’s unit.

“She’s operated it like it's her own individual business and has put that kind of love and passion into the business and has always led with a servant's heart,” Sacco says. “That's why she sees the results that she's been seeing.”

Walking by Radtke’s restaurant, guests would always see a variety of flowers drawing them in, even in the often frigid temperatures of the Midwest, Sacco says.

“When you drive by the restaurant, and it's a nice day, and you see these bright flowers, it just puts a smile on your face,” Sacco says. “It warms your heart to see that.”

The response after the company announced Radtke would become an owner was significant, Sacco says. Within 30 minutes, a rush of congratulatory notes came in, and three or four days after, she was still getting flowers sent to the restaurant from other managers. They rallied around Radtke’s selection.

To be clear, it isn’t exactly a gift to managers, Sacco says. The stores are sold to them for a very low book value, but it provides an opportunity many would never be able to have otherwise.

“All the hard work and effort that she's put in, she's going to get a chance to build some net worth, and she's going to get a chance to retire someday and have a little nest egg that she may not have ever had,” Sacco says.