How MUTTS Canine Cantina Pandemic-Proofed Its Dog Park Restaurant

“The membership of MUTTS is really community driven,” Boggs says. “People come in, and they're like-minded. They're all passionate about their dogs, and you see a whole lot of friendships being formed.”
Much more than friendship has formed at MUTTS. Just last month, at the all-day music festival “Woofstock” organized by MUTTS, guests saw a marriage proposal from a couple who had met there.
“Our hope is that every day, we ‘pawsitively’ impact lives,” Boggs says.
Throughout the coronavirus-induced shutdown in Texas, MUTTS continued to be profitable mostly due to its membership business model. Guests can purchase a monthly or yearly membership or a day pass. Membership soared through the shutdown because public dog parks were closed and uncleaned, Boggs says. Before and after the pandemic, the Fort Worth location rose from 825 members to 1,225 while the Dallas unit went from around 1,100 to 2,200.
Consumers were drawn to an outdoor space as opposed to indoor areas where the likelihood of catching COVID-19 was higher.
“Being an outdoor dog park, people felt much safer being at MUTTS than pretty much anywhere else,” Boggs says. “So it actually gravitated people to MUTTS.”
The membership business model also aided the company while it faced shutdowns because it guaranteed a consistent stream of revenue. In addition, the way MUTTS members receive a barcode for gate entry promises increased safety.
“It's not only a revenue protector,” Boggs says. “It’s also a safety mechanism.”
“Bark rangers” also rotate throughout the park, scanning the dog crowds to make sure no dogs get too rowdy. If a scuffle does occur, the Bark Rangers blow an air horn in the air, quickly defusing the situation.