How MUTTS Canine Cantina Pandemic-Proofed Its Dog Park Restaurant

As college roommates at Southern Methodist University, Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz could not be more different. Noonan was a sculpture major while Sepkowitz was in finance. But they became best friends, and this connection would bring about the launch of innovative Texas-based restaurant group FreeRange Concepts.

Within FreeRange Concepts, there’s Bowl & Barrel, a novel bowling and dining establishment; Rustic, a live music eatery; fine Tex Mex restaurant Joe Leo; as well as restaurant and bar, The General Public. But none of these have what MUTTS Canine Cantina does: Dogs, lots of them, and a concept that taps into a $64 billion pet industry.

One day in 2013, Noonan and Sepkowitz, both dog owners themselves, noticed a woman on a restaurant patio struggling to hold her dog while she ate. That’s where the idea clicked. Wouldn’t it be nice if they could have their dogs off leash in a park while sitting down with a burger or beer?

Four-legged friends and their owners can visit both the Dallas and Fort Worth locations, which offer memberships for dogs to run in the small or large dog outdoor off leash parks while their owners eat and drink. There’s beverages like the “Barkarita.” burger and chicken sandwich staples, and handhelds such as “daily popcorn,” which rotates flavors, and fried pickles.

The MUTTS model is quickly growing with franchise deals across Texas and plans to expand regionally into Arizona and Nevada, the company says.

When MUTTS managing partner Michelle Boggs originally discovered the brand, Boggs quips she, “discovered a diamond in the ‘ruff.’” After being introduced to Noonan and Sepkowitz, Boggs became a managing partner in 2017, leading the franchise efforts. She says it’s truly a unique brand that’s part of a group where constant innovation is a core value.

“We're constantly making it a better product, better flow for the two-legged and for the four-legged,” Boggs says.

MUTTS is a passion play for both the owners and herself, Boggs says. This type of loyalty is also apparent in MUTTS customers who primarily come for an environment friendly to dogs and dog lovers.