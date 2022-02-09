How Shake Shack Learned to Meet Guests Where They Want

The COVID-prompted evolution of quick service, and particularly fast casual, has been difficult to miss. It’s visible in consumer’s hands just as it is in the stores they drive by or walk into. And perhaps no chain embodies that transformation more than Shake Shack.

From NYC venues to an airport bar to a drive-thru in Maple Grove, Minnesota, the burger brand embraced pandemic shifts with models of every size, format, and design structure. Long known as a social-driven chain, there’s a unit with limited to no seating headed to Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. Pickup shelves are flooding urban units, and the brand is even plotting roadside growth as it looks to expand along the New York Thruway with C-store developer Applegreen.

Shake Shack faced a rockier climb back from COVID depths due to many of its calling cards. Namely, urban development and a need to open more access points. Not only has the chain done so in recent months, but the reimagining of its experience fueled what the fast casual expects to be its largest corporate growth year on record—45 to 50 new company-owned restaurants in 2022. The Shake Shack that emerges on the other side promises to be more connected and diversified than ever.

CFO Katie Fogertey spoke with QSR about Shake Shack’s COVID response and how it’s become a stronger brand because of it.

It’s fair to say fast casual has had to adjust more to COVID disruptions than quick service, simply due to more urban, dine-in focused footprints in general. And Shake Shack fits that bill. Talk about some of the changes the brand made early on to open accessibility and channels to serve guests when the pandemic first arrived, and how those efforts have continued.

We at Shake Shack are on an endless pursuit to create uplifting experiences for our guests. Our digital strategy fits squarely with this mission as it allows us to reach our guests in new and exciting ways and provide the best guest experience at more touchpoints. A great example of this was we wanted to give our guests an even better digital ordering experience than our website allowed so we invested in and launched our Shake Shack mobile app in 2017.

Even with web and app, our digital business was nascent before the pandemic. Our Shake Shack app base, web usage and digital sales were a fraction of what we have built today. More than 85 percent of our sales were generated from guests coming into our restaurants and ordering at the cashier. However, these earlier investments in app and web allowed us to leverage digital to quickly navigate and scale this business. By the second quarter of 2020, our digital sales surged from 15 percent of sales just a few months prior to 75 percent of sales and grew more than threefold year over year.

Many of the fast pivots in the early days of the pandemic soon became permanent functions, including implementing multi-channel delivery, enhancing digital pre-ordering and expanding our fulfillment capabilities. As our digital business was growing so fast, we knew that simply having the functionality to order digitally wasn’t enough, and we identified other opportunities to improve the omnichannel guest experience through Shack Track. This included adding pick-up shelves, curbside, pickup windows, and more. The need to enhance and alter the physical restaurant to meet the needs of digital is so important to Shake Shack that today, nearly all new restaurants we open have some aspect of Shack Track.

We are encouraged by our digital business that continues to grow even as our dine-in business is recovering. Yet, we see opportunity to invest and grow our digital offerings to build the digital business of our future. We are a young company with just over 200 company-owned restaurants in the U.S. today, however, we know our guests expect our digital experience to be at parity or even better than other restaurant brands with more units and more resources. We have had to be and will continue to be strategic with our investments, but most importantly, we will continue to invest in digital initiatives to help welcome more guests into our omnichannel.

We do not know how long our business will be impacted by COVID, but our ability to meet our guests where they want, whether it be digitally, in person, or a mix of both, has given us more flexibility to navigate the multitude of challenges that the restaurant industry has faced since 2020.