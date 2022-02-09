How Shake Shack Learned to Meet Guests Where They Want

Because of these, did Shake Shack introduce itself to a wave of new guests over the past 19 months? If so, how have you kept them coming back, either through digital, rewards, or offering them omnichannel opportunities to access Shake Shack as they want, such as curbside?
The continued growth we are seeing in our digital business, even with more guests coming back to our dining rooms, is telling. Between March 2020 and November 2021, we have welcomed more than 3.2 million total purchasers on our company-owned app and web channels, and in the third quarter of 2021, we grew this base by 14 percent quarter over quarter at the same time that our dine-in (non-digital) sales grew double digits quarter over quarter and more than doubled from 2020’s levels.
There are likely a number of reasons why digital has been and continues to remain such an important part of our business. We have been able to retain approximately 80 percent of the digital sales that we saw in the peak of the pandemic (June 2020), and digital business represented 42 percent of our sales in the third quarter of 2021. With digital order ahead, curbside, delivery and drive up windows, we are offering even more accessibility to our guests and a more personalized experience.
We have also made a large commitment to initiatives which incentivize our guests to use our digital channels, with a particular focus on our Shake Shack app. Just in 2021, we introduced delivery through our Shack App and web channels, offering 99-cent delivery and free delivery on orders over $35, at menu prices below third-party delivery. Additionally, we have offered some of our recent LTOs, including the Black Truffle Burger and Parmesan Truffle fries currently on the menu, exclusively to our app users first for a limited number of days before offering on all channels. You will see our ongoing investments and strategy focus on more opportunities to surprise and delight our guests in our digital channels, and in our app in particular.
And with previously loyal guests, has this made Shake Shack an even stronger and more guest-centric brand than ever before?
We are always going to be focused on gathering communities, enriching our neighborhoods, launching great products and driving our brand in new and innovative ways. Our digital channels allow us to do this and help convey what makes Shake Shack special and how we stand apart from traditional fast food. We at Shake Shack are known for our hospitality, and we have pushed beyond our physical walls over the past two years to connect with our guests in ways we haven’t had the opportunity to do before.