Huey Magoo’s Journey to Chicken Tender Stardom

Andy Howard was handed his marching orders. For a decade, he helped Wingstop climb from 80 locations to north of 600 (there are about 1,500 domestic units today). Howard directed marketing, R&D, branding, purchasing, and even inspired the chain’s fall 2005 call to add boneless wings when food costs surged above 40 percent.

But at 6 every Monday morning, Howard, a Florida native born and raised in Miami Beach who resided in Fort Lauderdale, boarded a flight to Wingstop’s Dallas base—or wherever the job took him. He’d return Thursday and the cycle repeated. “As I say, luckily, my wife is a saint and kept the family going,” he says. “We had such a great ride at Wingstop.”

As Howard looked ahead, his wife requested only that he keep this career stop grounded—anything he could hop in a car and get to. Naturally, for Howard, it also had to involve chicken.

Before Wingstop, Howard’s poultry-fueled journey, which would eventually dub him, “The Chicken Expert,” began at Kenny Rogers Roasters. The brand specialized in wood fired rotisserie. Next, George Naddaff’s Ranch One, which focused on chicken breast. Then, Wingstop. In that case, Howard had to be convinced a brand could build a scalable operation around just the wing. One trip to Texas, with lines wrapped around the building, solved any trepidation.

With his latest venture, Howard’s boneless experience weighed on his mind. Beyond helping Wingstop temper costs as mix shifted, it brought forth a new demographic. Sales “jumped up incredible” as guests who didn’t eat classic wings found a path in. And yet, without knocking his old shop, Howard says the product was “a mediocre tender,” at least compared to the “best in the industry” bone-in wings it’s known for.

“Long story short, I leave Wingstop and I said, boy, based on that success, if I could find the world’s greatest chicken tender, with a Wingstop business model, I think I might have something special.”

With his wife’s appeal in mind, Howard drew a radius around the Sunshine State and Googled “chicken tenders.”

Taste-tests and trials took him to Orlando, Florida-based Huey Magoo’s, which was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens. The pair figured Howard for a franchise prospector when he approached six years ago. “Little did they know, I really wanted to buy the company,” Howard says. There were three locations. Armstrong and Hudgens eagerly brought Howard on-board (both are still involved, as partners and from the franchisee level).

Howard’s fourth chicken stop—the tenderloin—is one he thinks has massive upside. Huey Magoo’s has changed myriad systems since his arrival, from tech stacks to infrastructure, but the fast casual’s steroid and hormone free tenders, marinated for 24 hours and served hand-breaded or grilled, are the same as Howard’s first day.

“I think it’s what differentiates us from all the others,” he says. “… We’re never going to say we’re the original, but we can say we’re the best.” The chain recently trademarked the moniker, “Filet Mignon Of Chicken.”