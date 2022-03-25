Hungry Howie's Restaurant Growth Takes Bold Turn

When Steve Clough joined Hungry Howie’s as director of franchise development last year, he referred to the brand as “the best kept secret in pizza.”

If he has anything to say about it, the legacy chain won’t keep that distinction much longer. After slowing development during the pandemic to focus on its existing fleet, Hungry Howie’s is preparing to jumpstart growth through what Clough called the most aggressive incentive program in brand history.

The pizza chain is offering potential operators up to $150,000 in free royalties for three or more locations. The program is targeting multi-unit franchisees who are looking to expand their portfolio and move Hungry Howie’s into new markets or even infill where the brand already exists.

Hungry Howie’s has roughly 535 restaurants across the U.S., with 95 percent being owner-operators. The footprint ranges from single-unit franchisees to those that own 40 or more. From 2018 to 2020, the franchising system closed a net of 23 stores, but Clough is looking to curb that trend.

History suggests he’s more than capable. The industry veteran spent 10 years at Domino’s, including time as director of franchise development and recruiting. During his tenure, he played a role in building the chain’s plan to open more than 1,000 domestic locations in eight years.

“This is going to be about developing our brand and building our brand and moving quickly and gaining a lot of momentum,” Clough says. “[The incentive] is a pretty important piece of that puzzle to try and jumpstart that growth.”

Hungry Howie’s is part of a roughly $50 billion pizza category that’s thrived in the past couple of years because of its well-known portability. For instance, Domino’s earned more than $170,000 in store-level EBITDA last year and Papa Johns opened a net of 250 restaurants, a new company record. Also, Pizza Hut is close to flipping its annual U.S. growth to positive, Marco’s Pizza wants to reach 2,000 stores, and Little Caesars has announced growth plans for a long list of markets across the country.

Hungry Howie’s has thrived in its own right. In 2020, the top 25 percent averaged more than 1.2 million in AUV and the top 50 percent averaged more than $1 million. To Clough, that shows the brand has successfully navigated to the other side of the pandemic in great shape.

“We've got a really strong business model that survived a lot of things, including the pandemic,” Clough says. “ … Now how do we build on all the things that are working really well in the brand to accelerate the growth of the brand?”

His goal is to sign at least 10 multi-unit operators this year. He won't set a bar for the number of restaurants attached to those deals because “this business, especially in development, is really about building momentum," he says.

There’s interest in Texas, across the South and East Coast, and up the I-75 corridor, which runs through Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Hungry Howie’s would also be open to development further west. According to the chain’s website, California and Washington are closed markets, but states like Nevada, Colorado, Utah, and Arizona are open for single or multi-unit franchisees.