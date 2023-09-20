Inside Jack in the Box’s Franchise Revival

Salt Lake City is Jack in the Box’s first new market in over 10 years and marks the first step in an aggressive expansion effort. The 72-year-old legacy chain is making significant progress on its push to reignite franchise growth nationwide.

Jack in the Box unveiled its second drive-thru-only store this week in the Salt Lake City metro area, which comes on the heels of the brand’s first restaurant in the market, which debuted this summer to record-setting results. The chain is racing ahead with plans for two additional units in the market by the end of the year, followed by at least six in 2024—a combination of company-owned and franchised locations.

Over the past two years, the brand has welcomed its first new operators in over a decade and seen the vast majority of its current franchisees sign on to build restaurants in new and existing markets.

That’s a stark contrast to where things stood three years ago, says Van Ingram, vice president of franchise recruitment. Jack in the Box’s footprint had been hovering around 2,200 units for years with limited expansion beyond its home markets out West. The brand had channeled much of its efforts toward refranchising, shifting from an 80 percent company-operated chain to a primarily franchised system. Franchisees simply acquired company-owned stores instead of opening new ones for most of the early 2000s.

Deteriorating relations between operators and the fast-food chain also hindered growth in the years leading up to 2020, when CEO Darin Harris first took charge. The tensions peaked in 2018 when the National Jack in the Box Franchisee Association filed a lawsuit against the franchisor over concerns about marketing funds and remodeling initiatives.

“Franchisees will tell you that before Darin, things had been a little bit contentious,” Ingram says. “One of his key characteristics is his ability to work with the franchise system. When you think about the pandemic, inflation, cost of goods increases, labor increases, and all of the pressures that were put on franchisees, it’s really a testament to his leadership and the team he put into place that so many of them committed to developing new restaurants in such a short period of time.”

In his first few months on the job, Harris settled the lawsuit, reenergized the relationship with franchisees, and laid out the brand’s strategic direction. Operators quickly aligned behind an ambitious agenda to reach 4 percent annual growth by 2025, a presence in 40 states by 2030, and eventually, more than 6,000 restaurants across the country.

Ingram says the first strategy was to reward the loyalty shown by existing franchisees with an incentive for unit development. That included a 0 percent royalty for a specific period of time and a tiered program that reduced royalties for the first six years of operations.

“There’s a lot of money in their pockets by not having to pay a royalty during that time frame,” he says. “That clearly resonated with our franchisee system, and we saw them step up in a big way.”

The incentive rolled out in conjunction with a strategic market plan that utilized mapping and data analytics, plus demographic and psychographic profiles, to prioritize growth decisions based on expansion potential.

“We did a profile of our most successful locations across the country,” Ingram says. “We looked at the tie-ins, like big box retail, other quick-service restaurants, schools, and all of the different things that you want to be near when you’re developing a restaurant. We loaded all of that into a computer program. It kicked out our strategic market plan that designates the trade area market points that make the most sense for a new location.”