Inside Jack in the Box’s Franchise Revival

Jack in the Box identified over 1,500 opportunities for potential stores in its existing 21 states and more than 2,250 opportunities for potential stores in the 29 states where it didn’t have a presence. From there, it began working hand-in-hand with franchisees to leverage that market plan to drive sites into the pipeline. It adopted a three-pronged strategy centered around bolstering its presence in established markets, entering adjacent markets through a “wagon wheel” approach, and pinpointing strategic regional hubs to serve as foundations for expansion in untapped regions.
“It was a great way to show our franchisees where we felt we needed to add locations, and it gave them a chance to lock up the available opportunities in their current geography,” Ingram says.
With more than two-thirds of the current system approved to expand, Jack in the Box last summer launched an incentive for new franchisees. Operators that agreed to build at least three locations received a discounted royalty structure that starts at 1 percent in the first year and reaches 4 percent in the fourth year, with a consistent rate of 5 percent for the remainder of the agreement. Franchisees who signed on by March of this year stood to save up to $180,000 in payments during the initial few years of operations.
The company has been building on the momentum sparked by those incentives and the strategic market plan with a host of initiatives, all geared toward making the franchise opportunity more appealing to operators. It shuttered underperforming locations and bought out struggling markets to optimize them for fresh development. It also identified 200 basis points of restaurant-level margin improvement.
“Whether it is with new technology, equipment, processes, or supply chain synergies, we identified initiatives that could result in potential annualized savings of $55,000 per restaurant,” Harris said during the company’s Q3 earnings call last month. “We’ve rolled out 50 percent of these programs and are beginning to see them take hold.”
A major step in Jack in the Box’s evolution came last fall when the brand debuted its CRAVED image for future stores. The acronym stands for “Cultural, Relevant, Authentic, Visible, Easy, and Distinctive.”
Multiple store models are available under the CRAVED image, including the drive-thru-only prototype that debuted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, late last year. It features a double drive-thru, a walk-up window for ordering, dual assembly kitchens, and a dedicated pickup window for mobile and third-party delivery orders. The goal was to reduce build-out costs by 20 percent while also increasing real estate flexibility. The prototype was designed for free-standing locations but can be adapted to fit in a variety of spaces, including c-stores, travel plazas, and end-cap locations.
“Reducing the square footage of the building and making it a little bit smaller allows us to get some labor efficiencies, and it certainly allows us to get some construction efficiencies, as well,” Ingram says. “With the drive-thru-only building, you can go into dense metropolitan areas where land is limited and where you have less opportunities to pick up the traditional freestanding quick-service restaurant property.”
Jack in the Box also offers two larger-format CRAVED prototypes that feature different seating options. Like the off-premises prototype, they come with eye-catching exterior elements, including a “big red box” on the facade that pays homage to the brand’s namesake and lighting that switches to its signature purple color to signify late-night menu hours.