Inside the Rise of a McDonald's Franchise Empire

When training was completed, the search for a location began. He looked at several units across the country, but nothing seemed to be a good fit for he and his family. For one reason or another, locations in Texas, Indiana, and Massachusetts just didn’t make sense.
Mateos Sr. says it was partially because of where they were located––he’s a self-described “East Coast guy.” Having spent his whole life in New Jersey directly across from New York City, he struggled to imagine living somewhere that wasn’t near a metropolis.
The back and forth to find a location continued until the east division’s franchising manager for McDonald’s found a unit in Virginia, not far from Washington, D.C.
At first glance, the Virginia location was anything but prime real estate. The restaurant was in serious need of a makeover, both on the surface and behind the scenes. Along with the physical store itself, the business being generated at that location needed revitalization, too.
“There were six air conditioning units at that location,” he says. “Five of them were down. Most of the grills were not working. It was a complete and chaotic mess. But I took the chance. We went through a lot of struggles the first three, four, five months.”
Those initial struggles didn’t last long as the restaurant eventually saw monthly comp sales increase 40 to 50 percent. The success of his first store led to more opportunities. He turned around a second unit in similar fashion, which led to his biggest chance with the company.
McDonald’s offered Mateos Sr. the opportunity to buy nine struggling locations in the D.C. area, with hopes that he could work his magic on those stores.
“I went back to them and told them I wasn’t going to buy all nine stores,” he says. “I know what I can do and I don’t like to fail. Failure is not an option.”
So, instead of taking on nine sub-par units, he opted to purchase five. He says within two to three months, the stores were heading in a better direction.
“I did exactly the same thing I did with my first restaurant,” he says. “We went from one store in 1999 to 41 in 2021.”
Having proven himself as a more-than-capable franchisee, Mateos Sr. now operates some of the most recognizable units in the D.C. area, like the McDonald’s around the corner from the White House.
But he isn’t running his empire by himself—it’s a family affair in the DMV. His two oldest daughters and son are all owner/operators of McDonald’s franchises.
Mateos Sr.’s son, Carlos Mateos Jr., teamed up with his father directly. After playing baseball in college, Mateos Jr. was figuring out what he wanted to do in life.
“I can pinpoint the day I said this is what I want to do,” Mateos Jr. says.
Having hung up his baseball cleats, Mateos Jr. started working as a cashier in one of his father’s D.C. McDonald’s. This led to him becoming a crew trainer, a position requiring knowledge of all areas inside a restaurant, and one with the ability to train any employee at every station.
“After I became a verified crew trainer, I told my dad that this is what I want to do,” he says. “I told him I want to pursue this 100 percent.”
Eventually, Mateos Jr. moved to a corporate store to gain more experience and learn from a position where he wasn’t the owner’s son.
“It was good for me to get a different outlook and perspective,” he says.