Inside the Rise of a McDonald's Franchise Empire

Carlos Mateos Sr. is no ordinary McDonald’s franchisee.

The Cuban-American entrepreneur, who oversees operations of more than 40 McDonald’s units with the help of his family, came to the U.S. when he was just 6 years old.

Decades later, he now runs some of the most successful and well-known McDonalds in the DMV, including the restaurant located in the Pentagon and the one at Quantico Marine Corps Base. It was Mateos Sr.’s McDonald’s that delivered more than $5,000 worth of food to the White House in January 2019 when the national champion Clemson football team visited.

How did a former law enforcement officer from New Jersey build a franchising empire? To understand where he gets his work ethic and drive from, you have to start at the beginning.

As the son of refugees, Mateos Sr. knew early on what hard work looked like. His mother worked in a factory and his father was a bus driver. At the age of 10, Mateos Sr. began delivering newspapers and later working nights in a factory.

“I have a saying that I tell people,” Mateos Sr. says. “People see the fruit of my labor. Nobody ever saw the labor. They don’t see what it took.”

The entrepreneurial spirit has long been engrained in him. When Mateos Sr. grew out of his paper route, he began a career in law enforcement, but that wasn’t the only source of income. When his daughters were born, he and his wife opened their home and turned it into a daycare business.

He loved his job and never planned on venturing into the world of franchising, until a fellow officer approached him one day with news he’d be leaving the force to become a McDonald’s operator.

“I was like, you’ve got to tell me how you did it and what to do,” he says.

Initially, he was skeptical. Part of his job's attraction was the pension that kicked in after a certain number of years served, something he had yet to achieve. But after hearing about the application process and what it took to become a franchisee, his interest was piqued.

“I said, well you know what? If you can do it, I can do it,” he says. “I’m going to do the same thing.”

In secret, Mateos Sr. began the application process. He went online and filled out the necessary paperwork and waited for a response.

“I didn’t tell a soul, not even my wife,” he says.

After securing an initial interview, McDonald’s informed him that his application to become a franchisee had been denied. Though disappointed, Mateos Sr. was not deterred. He waited six months and then reapplied.

The second time around he landed multiple interviews and was eventually accepted into the training program for potential franchisees. The process usually takes around 24 months, he says, so both parties can determine if they are the right fit. Never one to be slowed down, Mateos Sr. says he completed his training well ahead of schedule, a harbinger for his future with the brand.

“I completed the entire process in 13 months,” he says.