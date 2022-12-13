Inside Taco John’s Big Move

When Taco John’s hit the 50-year benchmark in 2019, CEO Jim Creel knew it was time to take a step back, reevaluate, and make a few changes to better position the brand for future growth.

Founded as a small taco stand in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1969, Taco John’s has grown to 370 restaurants in 23 states across the U.S., and hit $410 million in systemwide sales last year. As Creel considered the brand’s ambitious expansion plans, he began to question if Cheyenne—a small Western city with a population just north of 65,000—was the right place for Taco John’s headquarters, or if the chain needed a second office in a different location.

Since Minnesota contains the highest concentration of Taco John’s stores, it made sense as a perfect jumping off point as the brand looks to expand to the East and South, says Barry Westrum, chief marketing officer at Taco John’s. Plus, the opportunity to recruit highly-experienced executives from around the Twin Cities became a primary driver in the brand’s decision to build a new restaurant support center, test kitchen, and sensory testing lab in St. Louis Park, a suburb of Minneapolis.

While Taco John’s human resources, legal, and accounting departments are still based in Cheyenne, the marketing, operations, finance, training, and supply chain teams all moved to Minneapolis in 2019, initially working out of a WeWork space while the new office—an old General Mills packaging facility—was being renovated.

“We’ll always have a presence in Cheyenne. It’s the roots and history of the brand, and we’ll never want to lose that,” Westrum says, adding that Taco John’s will continue to operate the five corporate-owned stores around Cheyenne.

June 2022 marked the initial move-in date for corporate workers, though the test kitchen wasn’t officially complete until October.

“We’re trying to raise awareness of who we are and where we’re going,” says Creel, who joined Taco John’s in 2000 and was named president and CEO in August 2016. “Opening this office in Minneapolis was a big deal for us, and helps us with potential franchisees as well as existing franchisees. Within six hours of Minneapolis is about half the chain, so it’s a central area for us.”

Two new corporate stores are slated to open in the Twin Cities in Burnsville and Eagan by the end of 2022 as part of the chain’s return to development in the area.

“If we’re going to have our support center here, the ability to have corporate stores in town where we can test new policies, procedures, products, etc. is a big opportunity, so that's why we're here,” Westrum notes.

The sensory testing lab is also a chance for Taco John’s to bring research in-house and directly interact and receive feedback from consumers. The dimly-lit room features a modern take on cubicles, and the space turns red when Westrum hits a button—meant to neutralize peoples’ senses to help them make more discerning taste identifications, he says.

“You don’t eat with your eyes, right; so when you really want to isolate the taste variable, we use this lighting,” Westrum says. Each tester fills out a questionnaire for a number of different products over the course of an hour. Another button is hit to alert the kitchen team when a tester is ready for a new food item, which is then served through a small door resembling a package drop box. Doing analysis in-house allows Taco John’s quicker access to the data, plus cuts down on some of the costs of outsourcing that research.