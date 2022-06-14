Jeni's CEO John Lowe Retires After 13 Years of Growth

When John Lowe left a leadership gig at General Electric in July 2009 to join Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, he knew the upstart would run out of cash by February. So he started learning how to sell to retailers. On the positive side, Lowe didn’t need any convincing. He left a $14 billion P&L at GE for a brand with only four shops and $1 million in annual revenue.

“But I really did think [Jeni Britton Bauer] was the world’s greatest ice cream maker and was making the world’s greatest ice cream,” Lowe says.

It was a hook that began, in some respects, 12 year earlier at Short North Tavern in Columbus, Ohio. Lowe walked in and struck up conversation with Charly Bauer, who was sitting alone, reading The New Yorker.

Lowe jokes he became “the third wheel” as Charly and Jeni married and started to build their dream. For Jeni, it started while studying art at Ohio State University. She dropped out and opened her first shop, Scream, in Columbus’ North Market, selling a different flavor each day. After closing, Jeni regularly received requests to try again. Charly saved up $1,200 and bought an Italian table-top machine he stored in Lowe’s apartment. As Lowe says, he set up the company in return for a pint of Salty Caramel ice cream and a beer. But he had no clue he’d ever join, let alone helm the operation, which opened again as Jeni’s in 2022, for 13 years.

Lowe, who announced Monday he’s stepping away from the business, exits a brand that now boasts 67 stores from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, 1,400 employees, and plans to open 15–20 locations in 2022. Yearly revenue exceeds $100 million and is scaling at a 30 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

He isn’t sure what’s next, or if it’ll involve restaurants (Lowe sits on White Castle’s board as well). Lowe plans to stick around and recruit his successor and will remain on Jeni’s board. Yet he’s comfortable saying the brand is “flying high” as he leaves.

And it’s a journey that took some convincing. When Jeni’s had four stores, they called Lowe late one night and asked him to come back to Columbus to serve as CEO. He was living in Cincinnati in his fourth house in four years. The financial crisis was pressing on Lowe and he was often gone for long stretches. He told his wife they could move to Columbus and not leave for 20 years. It sounded like a plan, she agreed.

Initially, though, Lowe said no to his friends at Jeni’s. He wasn’t sure the brand had enough income to pay his salary. “Yet I just couldn’t get it out of my head that I thought it was an opportunity,” Lowe says.

Additionally, this was one leadership group he was “comfortable betting it all with.”

Those days, Jeni’s had a website, the four shops, and had started shipping fishing coolers of ice cream to customers.

Lowe worked full days at GE and, in the afternoon, jumped in his car and drove to Columbus to spend as much time with Charly and Jeni as possible. He wanted to know what worked in the business and whether or not there was enough to believe in. Jeni’s opened its fifth scoop shop in Dublin, Ohio, during that stretch.