Jollibee Plots North American Takeover

Jollibee Foods Corporation prides itself as one of the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world.

The Filipino brand oversees a diverse portfolio. It purchased The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for $350 million in 2019 and acquired a majority stake in Smashburger in 2018 for $100 million. The parent company also operates Burger King and Panda Express stores in the Philippines.

The flagship brand, though, as the name reflects, is fast-food chain Jollibee. The chain has more than 1,400 locations across the globe, with a presence in Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and North America. It was founded in 1978 in the Philippines, but didn’t reach America until 1998 in Daly City, California.

Of all those stores, only 66 are based in the U.S. and the rest of North America—but that’s about to change. Jollibee plans to reach 300 locations across North America by 2024, far beyond the 12 states and four Canadian provinces in which it currently resides.

This year alone, the brand will open 28 locations, including downtown Chicago, the middle of Times Square, and the first store in downtown Vancouver.

“The big vision of our company is to become one of the top-five restaurant companies in the world, and North America for one is going to be a key market for that international expansion,” says Maribeth Dela Cruz, president of Jollibee, North America.

Dela Cruz says the initial strategy is to enter markets where the brand already has high awareness, which would be where there’s a large concentration of Filipino Americans who’ve migrated to the U.S. Among the top-10 metropolitan areas with the largest Filipino population in 2019, five were in California, according to Pew Research Center. Sure enough, the largest concentration of U.S. Jollibee’s is in the Golden State, with 23 open units and five more coming soon, according to the website.

Once those are filled, the plan is to expand past those areas, and Dela Cruz believes there’s demand for such a move. The executive says there’s growing interest and taste acceptance for international brands arriving with new flavors and diverse menus.

“Those are actually helping fuel the growth of brands like Jollibee, and so we've been getting a lot of interest on that,” Dela Cruz says. “The intent is to make sure that we have the presence of the store in diverse markets or in different markets, because at the end of the day as people say, we want to patronize the brand except there's not one store that's near me. So I think strategically, it's important that we be able to expand to a wider area, more locations across North America, so that it can help also in consumers reaching us.”