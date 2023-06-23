Josh Kern Sets SPB Hospitality on a Steady Course for Growth

It’s been an introspective 10 months for Josh Kern. He was named interim CEO of SPB Hospitality on August 22, elevating from president of concepts at the 16-unit group (he was previously its CMO as well). Naturally, Kern’s goal was to shed that tag and step into a permanent post over one of the country’s most diverse holding companies. SPB umbrellas 16 brands and hundreds of outlets across 35 states and the District of Columbia.

But that complicated makeup was responsible for the wait. To get out of “interim jail,” as Kern puts it, he had to prove his skillset was as nuanced as SPB itself.

SPB’s timeline dates back to May 2020. CraftWorks, the former and now-defunct parent company of Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago, and several other brands, closed 37 stores and declared bankruptcy that March, when COVID titled the scales. It went from an organization employing 18,000 people to fewer than 25.

In May, Fortress Investment Group used a $93 million credit bid and bought 261 locations (77 franchised stores were omitted) and formed SPB Hospitality, which stands for “Steak, Pizza, Beer.” SPB acquired J. Alexander’s in September 2021 and officially evolved from a company considering “mothballing” stores, per court documents, to one with growth designs.

Yet that’s not to say SPB didn’t have work to do. Kern stepped in following the departure of former CEO Jim Mazany. He says it was a “tumultuous” time where SPB’s many moving pieces were in search of “some steadiness.”

Kern’s previous stops include four-plus years as CMO of Smashburger, the same role at American Blue Ribbon Holdings, and VP of marketing at Quiznos from February 2002 to March 2007—a span that saw the sandwich chain scale from 1,800 units to nearly 5,000. Kern also worked at Cerca Trova Restaurant Concepts and began his restaurant path advising White Castle with advertising agency J. Walter Thompson.

Through those years, he developed a reputation as a people-centric leader with an affinity for communication. The latter was something he felt SPB had to shore up. The time it spent on driving strategy, it strayed from what Kern felt needed to be the No. 1 focus. “It sounds very simplistic, but I think we lost sight a little bit just in terms of the people that we have, from dishwashers, back of the house to shift leads, chefs, bartenders, managers—that’s really where I believe this focus needs to be on,” Kern told FSR when he first assumed the interim gig.

Fortress recognized that in Kern. But, he said, the company’s stake in SPB—one of its largest restaurant investments—meant it had to make sure Kern possessed the acumen to take on the other aspects of the business. “I learned a lot about myself and just keeping my head down and grinding as much as I can,” he says.

In those coming 10 months, Kern oversaw SPB’s merger with Krystal, a deal that closed in April. Krystal was also bought out of bankruptcy by Fortress in 2020.

Kern was tasked with blending the companies while streamlining costs. Additionally, he launched the first major refranchising effort for the “original quick-service slider concept in the South.”