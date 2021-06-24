Just Sold, Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Vows to Keep Momentum

Last year was a Cinderella moment for Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, CEO Chuck Cooper says.

The brand was the "belle of the ball" amid the pandemic-infused period. Customers flocked to the 135-unit chain’s drive-thru as dine-in options became unavailable. Sales skyrocketed 20 to 40 percent some months. AUVs in 2020 reached a record $1.46 million, and same-store sales increased 12.7 percent compared to 2019.

The huge year put Lee’s in a different category. Many brands are seeing unusually large same-store sales when compared to 2020 because of how much COVID affected operations. In those cases, concepts are choosing to look at 2019 to give a more accurate portrayal of how they are performing. Lee’s, however, has the opposite problem in which it has to compete with its own success last year.

So far so good though—sales grew 5 percent in May, or 23 percent on a two-year stack. Year-to-date, the chicken chain is up 16.3 percent compared to this point in 2020. Lee’s has experienced comps growth in 40 of the past 44 quarters, and 68 stores reported monthly sales records in 2021. Lee’s is also projected to post AUVs of more than $1.55 million this year, resetting the record it recently broke.

One of the biggest questions now is making sure Lee’s maintains its momentum.

“[Full-service brands] were forced to be innovative and we were not, and I think that's the challenge for our legacy brand going forward is if you did okay in 2020, but you didn't have to do a lot of things,” Cooper says. “We did a lot of things differently, but not like those guys. They were doing it for survival. We were doing it to help maintain and make it easier for our customers. So I think that's a challenge for us.”

Lee's does have a major answer, however. Famous Recipe Group, parent of Lee's, announced Wednesday that it's selling the restaurant to LFR Chicken, a new entity backed by private equity firm Artemis Lane Partners. Terms of the deal were undisclosed, but it's structured to grow the number of Lee's stores in multiple states.

Cooper decided to sell the brand based on Artemis Lane's plans to add growth capital and an energized vision. According to the industry veteran, the current quick-service model requires more investment, enhanced data collection, and more efficient processes to support current franchisees, operators, and company-owned locations. He's confident Artemis Lane will provide all those measures and put a solid exit strategy in place for maturing restaurant owners. He described the firm as a "best-in-class partner that shares our values of transparency and excellence," and noted that it has "deep expertise in smooth acquisitions, capital deployment for growth, and empowering people."

Artemis Lane is led by Ryan Weaver, Sam Kaplan, and Kyle Tucker. The equity firm seeks to produce "flexible and patient capital to great businesses with substantial reinvestment opportunities." Artemis Lane structures its investments with an “infinite investment horizon.” Weaver explained this structure allows Artemis Lane to own businesses for the long-term without feeling pressure to sell them after a fixed number of years.

"We fell in love with Lee’s from the second we met Chuck, tried the product, and started learning about the brand and the strong heritage franchisees, owners, operators, and team members helped build. Our ultimate goal is to grow Lee's to be a billion-dollar brand and introduce it to a lot more cities and states across the country—we really think the sky is the limit for Lee’s," said Weaver, who is taking over as CEO, in a statement. "New technology, new processes, and new investment can be applied to this already solid platform in order to scale the business even further."

Other than the sale, Cooper’s immediate response to holding on to momentum is for Lee’s to recognize what it does well, and lean into it—the brand has been around for 55 years, after all. He separates the chain’s strengths into four goalposts. Three of those are comfort food, family sized meal deals, and longevity of taste. The other goalpost—and one with the largest impact—is the drive-thru.

Pre-COVID, the channel typically mixed 65 percent, with dine-in and carry-out each accounting for 15 to 20 percent of sales and catering capturing around 6 percent. Now drive-thru represents more than 80 percent of sales, and even 90 percent at some restaurants. Stores put workers in parking lots to take orders with tablets and manually formed a second drive-thru lane. The channel worked so well that future stores and others under remodel are building a second drive-thru.

“Although we know that's not new for the big boys, that's new for our size company as a regional company,” Cooper says. “So we've looked at all of those and understood that's something that we've had to ramp up. What we do really well is drive-thru and big family meals, and that happened to be a win for us over the last year.”