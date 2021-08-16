KFC Reinvigorates Pipeline with Urban Core Development

Through the first half of 2021, KFC U.S. has opened a net of three stores.

That may not sound like much, but it’s the best growth rate the chicken chain has seen in 17 years, and it's expected to continue. The domestic market has the largest pipeline of new build sites in more than a decade and is set up for net unit growth going forward. KFC ended the second quarter with 3,946 restaurants domestically, including 3,900 franchised stores and 46 corporate outlets.

Chief Development Officer Brian Cahoe attributes the revitalization to advertising, modernization of the menu, improvement in operations, and asset remodeling. To elaborate on the last point, since KFC launched its new elevated American Showman design a few years ago, 66 percent of the U.S. system has been remodeled, showing broad-scale acceptance among the franchise community.

The chicken chain’s momentum dates back to Q4 2019, when the brand opened a net of 17 restaurants to close out the year. In 2019, the U.S. system shuttered a net of nine stores, compared to net closures of 35, 58, and 103, in 2018, 2017, and 2016, respectively. The development pace was largely disrupted during the pandemic-riddled 2020, with a net of 122 restaurants shutting down. But as normal conditions have returned, the foundation KFC spent years building has shone through, and the pre-COVID momentum has returned.

“It's all a function of that foundation of a solid partnership with the franchise system, executing on operations, developing new, relevant menu products, and certainly the digitization of the asset, as we've learned, post-pandemic,” Cahoe says. “All those things collectively are helping drive the growth, as well.”

Here’s how KFC has progressed in the past two decades, per BTIG:

U.S units

2000: 5,364

2005: 5,443

Change: 79

2010: 5,055

Change: –388

2011: 4,780

Change: –275

2012: 4,618

Change: –162

2013: 4,491

Change: –127

2014: 4,370

Change: –121

2015: 4,270

Change: –100

2016: 4,167

Change: –103

2017: 4,109

Change: –58

2018: 4,074

Change: –35

2019: 4,064

Change: –9

2020: 3,943

Change: –122

Digital growth is certainly one of the biggest factors behind the current expansion efforts. The channel skyrocketed to more than $10 billion in 2020, a 72 percent increase year-over-year, and now mixes more than 40 percent. In the first quarter of this year, the brand earned $3 billion in digital sales. Earlier in 2021, the chain launched its own e-commerce platform and rolled out the first KFC app in the U.S., in addition to its strong relationships with primary third-party delivery providers.

In recognition of this digital explosion, KFC has renewed its attention on off-premises focused urban inline locations in metropolitan areas across the country. Prior to the pandemic, the company opened its first urban store in quite some time in the Bronx. Through 2022, KFC will accelerate development in these markets to reach a younger and diverse customer base, including six stores in places like St. Louis, Queens, Harlem, Chinatown, and Baldwin Park, California.

“If you flash back to 2019 when that [Bronx] restaurant opened, we were just at the very start of all that [digital innovation] versus today all that is in place now,” Cahoe says. “So as these restaurants open, the foundational unlock of the access through those digital channels is there. And on top of that, as the brand then grows the channel mix in that space, we certainly see in the urban environment the channel mix in digital and pickup is going to be higher than suburban because you've got the drive-thru. As we see that growth opportunity in that channel mix, and design these assets to efficiently produce and deliver the product through those channel mixes, we think we've got a great opportunity to grow in this type of asset."