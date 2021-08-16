KFC Reinvigorates Pipeline with Urban Core Development

The latest crop of urban inline stores will include designated signage to direct customers and delivery drivers to mobile pickup areas. In terms of design, the locations will be upscale and reflect the community in which they reside. For example, the Chinatown restaurant will have Mandarin script on the signage and artwork.
When Cahoe says his development team sees a big opportunity in underrepresented and underpenetrated trade areas in the urban core of the U.S, he isn't referring to central business districts that've suffered a slower recovery. He means neighborhood markets like Upper Manhattan and other places where the consumer doesn’t have great access to KFC.
“[The focus on urban] may be a little bit counterintuitive right now, as we're still in the pandemic,” Cahoe says. “I think the key point for us is we're talking about urbanicity and neighborhood areas where the consumer lives and plays and has other daily needs. Take New York as an example. Your borough in Upper Manhattan, you're taking mass transit into Midtown and Lower Manhattan etc. for work. That commute may not be going on, but those people are in the areas that we're talking about where they live and have other retail and other competitors for their daily needs.”
“So the density and diversity and the consumer that's in these areas, we think our brand fits very well and is a massive growth opportunity for us,” he adds. “Contrast that with the realities, we’re not very penetrated with our locations in these areas today.”
Because urban inline stores are focused on the to-go customer, they will hold somewhere between 10 to 20 seats, including more countertop seating as opposed to the typical four-top tables seen in suburban restaurants. The units will range from 1,400 to 1,800 square feet compared to the suburban fleet, which averages around 2,000 square feet.
Capital expenditures are usually lower for urban inline locations versus a freestanding drive-thru because there’s no site work involved; it’s more of a retrofit with adding equipment, signage, and other types of materials. On the operational expenditure side, rent can be relatively expensive in certain markets like New York, so occupancy costs may be higher than a standard KFC. At the same time, there are offsets, like not having a drive-thru and different labor deployments.
“The urban inlines are full menu, and designed and laid out with the operating platform and storage to produce the same capacity and the same sales volumes—and higher—than a standard prototype,” Cahoe says. “There's an expectation of the same or better performance as anywhere else in the U.S.”
When it comes to real estate availability, Cahoe says the early hypothesis that a lot of land would be available due to the mass closure of restaurants is true for certain asset classes. However, that hasn’t been the case for drive-thru, since there’s been growing competitive interest in the channel. Not just from traditional fast-food players, but from fast-casual concepts, as well (i.e. Chipotle, Sweetgreen, Qdoba).
For urban areas specifically, the KFC executive explains that it depends on the market and the nuances of the trade areas. In some cases, rent may be down because of a high closure rate. In other instances, costs may be holding steady—if not increasing—because there’s so much interest in the market.
“I do think that we are seeing some improvement in space availability in the urban environment where other retail uses or other maybe casual type of restaurants have closed,” Cahoe says. “That then creates an availability and inventory of real estate from a second-generation standpoint. That makes it more readily available to penetrate versus pre-Covid. Rents are really dependent on the trade area and the dynamic from an urban inline standpoint.”