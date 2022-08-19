Krystal's Latest Culture Shift Brings Plenty of Opportunity

Krystal’s leadership has been riddled with inconsistencies for the past decade.

Fred Exum served as CEO for nine years until Argonne Capital purchased the brand in 2012. After that acquisition, Krystal flipped through a half-dozen executives before declaring bankruptcy in January 2020.

The 90-year-old concept was later bought in May 2020 for $48 million by Fortress Investment Group and its operating partner Golden Child Holdings. Tom Stager, a former Arby’s executive and COO of a franchisee company, was named CEO. Within the first week of his tenure, he brought Krystal operators to his office with the intention of building trust. Given the chain’s recent history with leadership, Stager could sense the skepticism. “Okay Tom, what are you going to do different?” “We’ve had several CEOs, what’s next? What’s corporate going to do?”

Stager stopped the inquiries, and made it known, the new era wasn’t going to be corporate versus franchise. Before Golden Child and Fortress made the acquisition, both sides crunched numbers and saw “a lot of upside,” Stager says. They found Krystal to be a well-known, legacy brand that had a loyal customer base. It just wasn’t operated properly in the preceding years.

“For this brand to be successful, we, and I said it multiple times, we need to work together to grow the brand,” Stager recalls. “I've been on the corporate side and I've been on the franchise side in my past life, and I know what it’s like to be a franchisee. So we're going to win and we're going to improve this brand together. We're going to make decisions together and we're going to work together to move the brand forward.”

To start “walking the talk,” Stager says, Krystal removed a handful of boards and centralized franchise matters into a single Crystal Council. That set the stage for closer collaboration on menu, pricing, delivery, and other key matters. He also upgraded the executive team, from real estate to accounting and marketing. Stager estimates he updated 50 percent of the corporate office and 50 percent of the operations field team.

He remembers asking the old C-suite about Krystal’s vision and mission statement, and no one could provide a definitive answer. Stager fixed that immediately by installing six guiding principles—grow and evolve, make informed decisions, value the truth, enjoy your work, be accountable to guests, and find a way. He also emphasized five buckets the company should focus on, including people, sales, profit, ops, and culture.

“If you notice the way I read them off to you, it starts with people and ends with culture,” Stager says. “If you know great people and a good culture, getting sales profit, ops, isn’t too difficult.”

The CEO complemented this culture-shifting verbiage with action. When Stager first arrived to headquarters, he was placed in an office with a corner view and executive board room. He only lasted a day and a half in there because he couldn’t see the rest of his team. Stager took himself out of the office and placed himself in a cubicle alongside everyone else. Additionally, he made sure to interview everyone—not to keep up with anyone’s technical responsibilities, but to see if they are truly a cultural fit.

“You want to talk about changing the culture? That changed the culture immediately,” Stager says.