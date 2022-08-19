Krystal's Latest Culture Shift Brings Plenty of Opportunity

A little more than two years after these initial moves, the executive is able to paint a clearer picture of growth. A welcomed sign from franchisees, especially after seeing the footprint shrink from 400-plus units to just under 300 in the past couple of decades.
Krystal is moving forward with two prototypes—a slimmer, 1,700-square-foot restaurant and a 1,200-square-foot drive-thru-only model. Compared to the chain’s 2019 box, these builds are expected to save 25-30 percent in costs and provide a 25 percent sales lift. In early August, Krystal broke ground on its first drive-thru-only prototype in Center Point, Alabama. It’s projected to open within the next 75-90 days. The new dining room model is part of a scrap and rebuild in Atlanta. That’s scheduled to break ground in September. Both of the upcoming locations will be corporately owned, so Krystal can prove the concept for franchisees.
Stager says both of these prototypes are based on a drive-thru channel that’s grown from 50 percent of sales pre-pandemic to now the 80-percent range.
“I think it's just going to give a different look,” the CEO says. “We haven't had a new building in a while, and if you look at the building, we want this thing to pop. We want it to look good from the road.”
The two prototypes are likely to be Krystal’s primary form of growth. And franchisees have expressed excitement. Wayne Hale, the brand’s largest franchisee with roughly 40 restaurants, told Stager that he wants to double his footprint. Also, in fall 2021, a new Krystal franchisee opened a unit for the first time in 15 years. Since then, two more new operators have debuted outlets.
“We have franchisees that haven't built in a very long time that are really excited and already out there looking for land and property to start growing,” Stager says. “More importantly, we have a number of outside folks that are not Krystal franchisees at this time that are extremely interested. So it's exciting because they're looking at our business and going, 'Wow you can build this more efficient restaurant with some really good volume at a reasonable price?' So I think we have a large number of folks that are extremely, extremely excited about this building and joining Krystal.”
Krystal is maximizing its opportunities with key celebrity partnerships. In late 2021, the chain announced former New York Giants player Victor Cruz was becoming a franchisee. The athlete plans to open up to five restaurants in the Northeast, bringing Krystal out of the Southeast for the first time. The stores, which will be labeled “Victor Cruz’s Krystal,” will debut by the end of 2023. Additionally, to remind customers of its return to late-night, the brand is partnering with TV personality Ray J for a series of commercials systemwide.
The biggest get, however, is naming rapper 2 Chainz as head of creative marketing. The artist is looking to build five restaurants, as well.
“Having a having a relationship with 2 Chainz, it touches so many other areas that we just don't touch,” Stager says. “I mean he has so many connections. He's so well-known. If you look at his Instagram, he's followed by so many people. With 2 Chainz being involved, you can't really put a price and say that he's able to contribute this much. We're honored to have this relationship with him. He's a great partner. We collaborate all the time when it comes to the design of the building, when it comes to the menu and real estate. That's why we're connecting with some of these celebrities—to help move the brand forward. I think it just ties in a different connection. They relate to different folks in a way that we could never relate to them.”
The impact of new ownership is obvious just by looking at franchisees’ top and bottom lines. Stager says that in 2021, a majority of operators had their best year in a long time.
The CEO believes Krystal’s renewed relationship with franchisees is stronger than it’s been for a number of years.
“I think that says it all there,” Stager says. “They haven't grown stores in a while and they're anxious to grow and get the brand going.”