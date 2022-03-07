Marco's Seeks its Piece of Pizza Royalty

To be the best you have to beat the best.

That’s exactly what Marco’s Pizza has planned as it looks to secure its place as the fourth-largest quick-service pizza brand in the country.

According to QSR 50 data (2020 figures), the Ohio-based company is the fifth-largest in terms of U.S. sales and total units, with $760 million and 954 restaurants, respectively. At No. 4 is Papa Murphy’s, with $805 million in U.S. sales and 1,292 stores.

Competing with the top pizza brands in the country means churning out serious numbers, and Marco’s is stepping up to the challenge across the board. After closing 2021 with substantial growth, systemwide sales are projected to be $1 billion for 2022.

There are lofty expectations for expansion, as well. Last year, the chain’s store count grew almost 10 percent and finished above 1,000. More than 200 restaurants are in development, and the goal is to eclipse 1,500 by 2023 and 2,000 by 2026.

“It’s a continuation of 2020,” Tony Libardi, co-CEO and president of Marco’s, says when asked how the brand was able to achieve such success during a turbulent year. “We knew if we could get people to try our product we would win the day.”

When the pandemic hit, the brand had just begun national advertising campaigns, which proved to be a huge factor in attracting new customers.

“We were on national TV, and we were talking to customers in a way we never had before,” Libardi says. “… Introducing our product to folks that had never heard of us. And frankly, we’ve got a terrific product.”

One of the main messages was Marco’s value proposition, including deals like the $7.99 medium one-topping pizza, the large two-topping pizza for $8.99, and the large Pepperoni Magnifico for $9.99, which comes with 75 slices of pepperoni.

“It's hard to get people to get away from their favorite pizza, and so we really had to talk to them in a way that compelled them both from a visual point of view, that we were showing on our commercials, as well as a price point where they could take the chance,” Libardi says.

The chain maintained this positioning despite record inflation and a stagnant supply chain, says Libardi. To avoid compromising on value, strategic pivots were required to avoid running out of stock. For instance, to ensure it had enough product for its busiest days, chicken wings were occasionally throttled back on Mondays or Tuesdays.

Strategies like this, Libardi says, allowed Marco’s to provide consistent value while other brands raised prices and pared back menus.

“Our supply chain team has done a remarkable job of keeping us in business,” he says. “It was a terrific collaborative effort between operations, marketing, and our supply chain. Frankly, our vendors really came through for us. Those long-term relationships paid in spades for us. We’ve been very fortunate. The leadership team has done a remarkable job.”

In addition to marketing and supply chain mitigation, Marco’s is relying on technological innovation to achieve its goals, including continued relationships with third-party delivery platforms, ghost kitchens, and automation.

Prior to the pandemic, the brand was already establishing connections with major third-party delivery aggregators to raise awareness among new customers and compete for market share with larger chains. Libardi says online ordering allows for easier customization, which is the experience Marco’s wants to provide customers.

“It’s where the consumers are today,” he says. “Our objective is to create those frictionless experiences wherever the consumer wants to get a Marco’s pizza.”