Marco's Seeks its Piece of Pizza Royalty

The growing delivery partnerships align with Marco’s ghost kitchen expansion. The delivery-only outlets, which require less overhead and lower employee rosters, help the pizza chain enter high-density urban areas with minimal commercial space.
Franchisees have been receptive to ghost kitchens, Libardi says, and Marco’s plans to continue using the smaller spaces to test new menu items.
“We’ve had five or six we’ve been involved in, and we have learned a lot,” he says. “They’re successful and franchisees like them, and for us it’s another point of distribution.”
At traditional restaurants, the company is streamlining operations with robotic dough rollers that remove 80 percent of labor and AI-powered phone ordering. Marco’s has even piloted drone delivery, although Libardi doesn’t expect that to be a full-fledged operation any time soon. It’s more about being ready in case it becomes a bigger competitive factor.
“There’s a lot of initiatives in terms of automating the kitchen, automating the customer experience … and several of those things are coming out here pretty quickly, as we’ve tested them for quite a while now,” he says. … We want to innovate and want to be ready when the market shifts. We don’t want to be catching up.”
To reach the projected goal of 1,500 stores by 2023, Marco’s wants to shrink the amount of time it takes between signing a franchising agreement and opening day. Currently that timeline takes about ten months, but Libardi would like to see that reduced to around two months.
He says it can be done by simplifying the process. Instead of the franchisee identifying real estate, the brand will prepare a catalogue of available properties.
“We can proactively find real estate,” he says. “I can say, ‘hey, we’ve got these five locations that are ready to go,’ and that process alone can take three to four months off of that timeline.”
With a revamped approach to technology, franchising, and marketing, Libardi is confident in Marco’s ability to crack the top four of American pizza brands. He knows it won’t be easy, but that hasn’t deterred the executive and the rest of the team.
“We’re not naïve,” he says. “Getting to the fourth-largest pizza chain isn’t going to be an easy feat, but we’re going to continue loading the pipeline, and existing franchisees are extremely excited about our brand. We’ve got hundreds of projects already in the pipeline. … We’ve got hundreds of agreements sold that aren’t in the development pipeline yet, and we’re set to reach 1,500 stores by the end of 2023.”
Libardi says expansion will be helped by multi-unit, multi-brand operators and first-time franchisees. By keeping the business model strong and focusing on topline sales growth, he believes the goal of 2,000 units by 2026 is more than reachable.
“You can see growth is accelerating,” he says. “You can build the empire of your choice. If that’s one store, 10 stores, or 50 stores, whatever it is you want to do we will help you get there. There’s nobody better than our team.”