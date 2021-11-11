Mici Handcrafted Italian Takes Major Step in Franchising Journey

Almost a year and a half ago, Mici Handcrafted Italian announced its first franchising strategy after 17 years in business.

In those roughly two decades, founders Jeff, Kim, and Michael Miceli showcased a “very deep history” of building the brand and determining Mici’s place in the multi-billion pizza segment, says CEO Elliot Schiffer, who joined the chain in 2017.

But COVID proved to be the ultimate disruptor. Many of the interested operators at the time owned other brands, and Schiffer says the pandemic forced these potential franchisees to “batten down the hatches” and focus on their business. The same was true for the six-unit, Colorado-based Mici, which saw increases in volume. Because of all the noise, the fast casual decided it wasn’t an ideal time to spend too many resources diving into the program.

This year, it’s been a much different story. Mici built a team around franchise sales and support and hired Smashburger and Taco Bueno Restaurants veteran Matt Stanton as chief growth officer.

“Launching a franchise is not a small effort,” Schiffer says. “I think that some brands do it in a small way, meaning just sell licenses or franchises and there's not a lot of support behind that. But we take this very seriously. This is the path that we knew that we wanted to be on. … It just seemed like if we're going to make the big investment in doing franchising correctly at the time, it was much better to wait until we come out of the pandemic and then launch.”

The patience paid off as Mici signed a 30-unit franchise agreement this fall to open stores throughout Greater Phoenix, the chain’s first presence outside of Colorado. The franchisees are Lucas Farnham, a multi-unit operator of Black Bear Diner and Smashbuger, and David Doty, a former Black Bear and Smashburger franchisee who’s served on the Mici Board of Directors since 2017.

The deal envisions the restaurants being built over seven to eight years, but Mici has found Farnham to be a “very aggressive” developer Schiffer says, so it appears the timeline is already ahead of schedule. In fact, the franchising partners have already signed leases for their first two stores in Queens Creek and Gilbert, Arizona.

“Just in terms of an early partner to work with, an early franchise partner, I don't think we could have done any better than working with Dave and Lucas in developing in Phoenix,” Schiffer says. “It's also very nice that I can get to Phoenix in an hour or so—just being able to stay close with them and watch them progress is going to be important.”