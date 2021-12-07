Miller's Taps into 50 Years of Equity to Ignite Franchising

In addition to the brand refresh, Graham and Roger spent five years implementing tools to aid future operators, fueled by their background in computer information systems and her additional degrees in accounting and education.
One of the biggest investments was Jolt, a restaurant management platform. The software digitally monitors employee tasks, which helps workers adhere to brand standards and assists operators with identifying potential problems. The solution reduces training costs by using videos and pictures to explain techniques and utilizes automated temperature monitoring to prevent loss of inventory.
“This is just another level that allows more accountability within the store,” Graham says. “Everything that we do is with the end goal or result in how can this save us time, money, and increase brand standard adherence.”
From an ordering perspective, third-party delivery orders flow directly to the kitchen instead of employees monitoring multiple tablets, thus streamlining workload, minimizing errors, and increasing customer satisfaction. When those orders reach the back of house, cooks leverage upgraded equipment packages that create a more consistent product.
Technologies that facilitate employee recruitment and retention have been crucial, as well. Graham says prior to COVID, recommendations from workers or simply putting up a sign would lead to at least 20 applications. But that’s no longer the case, so Miller’s spent the past year developing a process franchisees can institute to stay ahead of staffing needs.
The restaurant uses a system in which interested individuals scan a QR code and are brought to a text conversation with an AI platform that helps applicants figure out what they’re best suited for and schedules a meeting with the manager. As for retention, Miller’s deployed technology that awards points to employees based on behaviors or goals tied to growing sales. For instance, one objective may be to sell a certain number of beverages.
“We're not understaffed,” Graham says. “We're an anomaly in the restaurant industry. We're not experiencing a staffing shortage in our stores. It takes a lot of time, it takes a lot of energy, and it takes money that you have to advertise now. We never had to advertise for jobs. We never had to spend money on technology to recruit people. But we do now.”
Graham says Miller’s wants franchisees who follow strategies and are financially capable, but the sandwich owner will also look for characteristics beyond what’s on paper; neither she nor her husband had restaurant experience before taking over, so they know it’s not a necessary requirement.
The Miller’s owners prefer candidates who love people and strive for continual improvement. When thinking about the perfect operator, Graham is reminded of Angela Duckworth’s “The Power of Passion and Perseverance,” a book that hones in on the power of grit.
Graham says the word completely encapsulates how Miller’s has thrived for almost 50 years and lays out how it will reach another five decades.
“It's really about what goes on in your head when you fall down and what you do to get back up again,” Graham says. “It has nothing to do with talent, has nothing to do with luck. You control your own destiny. I think the situation or state of your business life wherever you are, it's a direct result of those decisions and those actions really in a situation.”