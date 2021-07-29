Modern Market Eyes Expansion of its Health-Conscious Identity

Modern Market presents itself as the franchise opportunity in the better-for-you market, and one of a handful of health-conscious franchises in the fast-casual space.
McColgan says having quality, clean ingredients, and a broad menu differentiates the brand, and it’s part of a new concept of modern fast food.
With the advent of delivery, he says the modern interpretation of fast food is being able to get your food however you want, whether picked up, delivered, or catered. Modern Market’s food, incorporating favorite offerings like the Lemongrass Tuna Bowl, Smoky Chicken Bowl, and the Salmon Caesar, travels well with a menu that appeals to everybody, McColgan says.
“We wanted to eliminate the veto vote,” McColgan says. For families or groups, there’s something for everyone: salads, pizzas, bowls, and sandwiches.
Modern Market launched a virtual pizza concept at the end of 2020 called Honest Pizza Company. Currently operating in 15 percent of restaurants, this works as an additional revenue stream utilizing existing kitchen infrastructure. It will be available at all locations by the end of the year.
Health-conscious brands often trended higher during the pandemic, which reminded consumers of the importance of their own health, McColgan says. While he attributes the increased popularity of health food trends partly to COVID-19, McColgan believes the pandemic merely accelerated what a lot of people were already thinking and brought the already present better-for-you food wave to prominence. What originally looked like a roadblock turned out to be traction for Modern Market.
Navigating the initial weeks of COVID-19 was critical, but because of a prior investment in technology and delivery, Modern Market bounced back. Long before anyone mentioned “Corona” without referring to the beer, Modern Market revitalized its website and ordering app and ensured third-party delivery and the ordering experience was as seamless as possible. After COVID-19, delivery and curbside pickup took off.
“People being forced to stay at home and understand that health is probably the most important thing for a lot of people, I think it's just accelerated the understanding that what you put in your bodies is important,” McColgan says.