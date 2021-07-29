Modern Market Eyes Expansion of its Health-Conscious Identity

Modern Market Eatery believes it has just tapped the surface of its potential as a fast-casual, health-conscious brand.

The nearly 30-unit chain thrived in the difficult environment of 2020, and its sales continue to surpass expectations month-over-month. Same-store sales increased 25 percent in the first half of the year, with off-premises sales up more than 80 percent and on-premise sales soon to reach 2019 levels.

The jumping sales were driven in part by lessened competition as so many restaurants shuttered in the wake of the pandemic, Co-Founder and CEO Rob McColgan says. According to Datassential, more than 10 percent of restaurants in the U.S. closed permanently since the pandemic began in March 2020.

In its path ahead, Modern Market hopes to attract experienced restaurant operators to bring franchises to life, adding to its footprint spanning Colorado, Texas, Arizona, and Indiana. It took until the year before COVID-19 to know Modern Market was ready to scale.

“Franchising was always going to be a critical part of our growth strategy,” McColgan says. “We knew that it would from the beginning, but we also knew that there was a lot of work we had to do to be ready to do it the right way.”

Nontraditional spaces are a key element of Modern Market’s expansion strategy, based on the success of locations at Notre Dame University’s Student Center and Denver International Airport.

READ MORE: Modern Market is Executing its Digital Master Plan

Airports often lack healthy food options, making this a key market to break into, McColgan notes. Targeting college campuses is purposeful too, as the CEO believes better-for-you food resonates with the younger generation.

“Through it all, it's how do we continue to evolve and get better?” McColgan says. “What can we do from a menu, a store design, to continue to improve? One thing that we're extremely proud of over the years is, we've never stopped improving and getting better, whether that's adding new technology, new ways to market ourselves. We're always exploring ways to increase those top line sales, to increase awareness in the brand, and get the food into as many mouths as possible.”

Modern Market’s latest prototype store model opened last year, and this is the next-generation prototype that will expand into both the company-owned and franchise units to come. The redesign increases efficiency, producing higher quantities of food than McColgan once believed possible, and opens the door for drive-thru opportunities.

It’s vital that Modern Market does not focus on growth in one key regional area, but instead expands all across the country, according to McColgan. That’s why after Denver, Texas was Modern Market’s second market, enabling the brand to prove the concept works in multiple areas of the country—not just metropolitan areas known for health-conscious consumers.

“We believe if you can work in Colorado, Texas, Arizona, Indiana, then there's no reason why you can't work anywhere,” McColgan says.