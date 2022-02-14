Mom's Touch Looks to Carve Out Space in U.S. Chicken Segment

Wingstop is widely known for its bone-in and boneless chicken wings. Raising Cane’s is quickly rising as a leader in chicken fingers. And a large number of quick-service chains have joined the chicken sandwich craze, from social media darling Popeyes, to KFC and Zaxby’s.

But all those accelerating menu items under one roof? That’s a recipe for differentiation in a bursting sector, says Waba Grill CEO Andrew Kim, whose company obtained rights to grow South Korean concept Mom’s Touch throughout the U.S.

The fast casual started in 1997. It now has more than 1,300 restaurants across Asia and is one of the largest quick-service brands in South Korea. The concept is operated by South Korea-based Haimarrow Food Service, which was acquired by private equity firm KL & Partners in 2019.

The first U.S. restaurant opened in Concord, California, in 2018. Pedro Garcia, an economic development specialist with the city at the time, called it the “McDonald’s of Korea.” The domestic entrance was short lived, with the store closing in just months.

But through the backing of Kim and Waba Grill, Mom’s Touch made its return with a restaurant in Gardena, California in the summer of 2021.

“The Gardena community and the people have really accepted us, and it has really inspired how we envision growing in communities like Gardena,” Kim says. “We're obviously busy. There's some fluctuations mostly because of the COVID situations and currently our indoor dining is closed. But we have our crew keeping busy and guests coming back. So we’re very enthusiastic and excited about what the future holds for Mom's Touch here in the United States.”

Mom’s Touch uses fresh chicken that’s marinated 24 hours in a Cajun spice blend and hand-dipped in a proprietary wet batter. The fast casual features three sandwiches (Mom’s Original, Creamy Garlic, and Fuego), six types of bone-in wings, and chicken fingers that can be paired with five sauces. Sides include French fries, creamed corn, mashed potatoes, and coleslaw.

Kim says his team spent much time revamping food options for U.S. expansion. Eventually, leadership thought it was better have a simpler menu as opposed to international stores, which have a much larger sandwich and sauce selection.

A similar strategy is being implemented by restaurateurs across the country. According to the National Restaurant Association’s 2022 State of the Industry report, 51 percent of fast-casual operators have kept the same number of items compared to pre-COVID, while 47 percent have cut their menu choices.

The sandwiches are each $6.99, while the wings range from $7.95 to $14.49, depending on whether customers order four, six, or eight pieces. Chicken fingers can be purchased in the same quantities, ranging from $8.99 to $10.99.

“As we continue to have better confidence on the customers and their preferences, we always have the option of looking at adding onto our current lineup of sandwiches, wings, and fingers,” Kim says. “So that's an option we have and are able bring from the shelf."

“We take quite a bit of pride in the fact that we are able to serve chicken sandwiches, wings, and fingers under one roof,” he adds. “And each of those items we would be happy to put out there against the competitors. They're fresh, they're flavorful, and they're being served at great prices.”