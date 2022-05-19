Mr. Gatti's Witnesses Historic Buffet Renaissance

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, like most in the restaurant industry, had more questions than answers when COVID shut down social interactions in March 2020.

The 53-year-old concept is known for its buffet model and arcade, and there really weren’t any assurances about whether customers would feel comfortable using frequently touched surfaces in the dining room and shared devices in the gaming area, says CEO Jim Phillips.

A little more than two years later, the executive is as confident as he’s ever been in the future of buffets and gaming, and he has the sales numbers to back it up. Earlier this year when many customers were on spring break, about a dozen older stores—more than 20 years old—broke sales records. Systemwide, the roughly 65-unit brand is currently trending about 20 percent above pre-COVID figures, with the mix between dining and gaming remaining the same.

That success wasn’t in just one geography either. It spanned all states where Mr. Gatti’s venues reside.

“Our stores are somewhat unique in that they offer a really fun experience, both dining and gaming, targeted towards families,” Phillips says. “And so people are able to come to our stores and have more than just good food. They're also able to have that experience shared with friends or family. It is fun to see and hard to argue with when you have the sales to support it."

At the start of the pandemic, the loss of potential franchise sales caused even greater concern. Mr. Gatti’s hadn’t sold to operators in any meaningful way for beyond a decade, well before Phillips and his co-investor purchased the brand in 2015. The chain was on the cusp of launching a franchise effort when COVID hit.

Despite pandemic-related pressures, the CEO describes business as “robust.” Mr. Gatti’s has sold more than 60 franchises since Thanksgiving 2019, with 75 percent coming from new “well-heeled and experienced” restaurant operators who have multiple units with other concepts, Phillips says.

The CEO owes unit development success to three primary reasons, the first being the strength of existing franchisees, who’ve built brand awareness for the better part of 20, 30, and 40 years. The second factor is that Mr. Gatti’s prides itself as being a “food first” brand, using fresh ingredients daily and the same recipes developed more than 50 years ago by founder James Eure.

“People have great memories of growing up with the brand and know that they're going to get the same delicious food, whichever Mr. Gatti’s they choose to visit,” Phillips says. “It's really impossible to put a dollar value on that heritage and the legacy impact of being such a positive experience for so many people over so many years.”

The third driver, and arguably the most significant, the CEO says, is the opportunity to leverage two sources of revenue with dining rooms and games.

“Our stores are very profitable when they're well-operated,” Phillips says. “You combine the two and the margins that can be realized on our stores, on our family entertainment center, are very, very attractive, and on a revenue per square foot basis, more so than any competitor I can think of.”