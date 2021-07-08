Nékter Juice Bar Takes Wellness Category to New Heights

Since it was founded in 2010, Nékter Juice Bar has labeled itself as a pioneer, both to peers and franchisees.

Co-founder and CEO Steve Schulze says the brand “reinvented the juice space by just flipping it on its head.” According to the CEO, Nékter was the first juice company to introduce açaí bowls to the category, and it took roughly five years for copycats to start entering the field. After reaching a little more than a dozen locations, Nékter awarded six franchises in 2012. Then the brand paused for two years because it wanted to understand how the corporate/franchise relationship worked and whether the operators would carry the culture and operational efficiencies. Once the concept determined that was the case, it began franchising nationwide in 2014 and 2015.

Now with 170 locations, Nékter has kept 32 corporate stores, allowing the company to understand the system and pass that experience along to franchisees.

“It allows us to gain insight and then get ahead of the curve,” says Schulze.

The manner in which Nékter built itself fit perfectly with what was required to beat COVID.

Sales are growing more than 50 percent compared to 2020 year-to-date, and up nearly 12 percent versus 2019. In addition, roughly 850,000 consumers are using the app, and the pipeline is filled with nearly 200 stores, with franchisees developing at a record pace.

The California-based brand is in the best shape it’s ever been, even in the wake of a global-reaching crisis.

“We had to not only adapt to what was going on in California, but adapt to what was happening around the country,” Schulze says. “I think that by doing that and also having both experience and having a lot of tools in our toolbox to draw from, it allowed us to quickly recognize what we needed to do and act.”

One example is the mobile app, which was first introduced in 2016, making Nékter one of the first in the juice space to work with app providers and developers, the CEO notes. Because of the brand’s early adoption, it was given opportunities to beta test a variety of different resources. That includes Olo’s Rails platform, which consolidates third-party delivery service providers into one outlet as opposed to receiving information from multiple tablets. Nékter was able to test and learn the system in the fall of 2019, well ahead of the COVID pandemic.