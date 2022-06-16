Panera Hatches Plan to Fill Urban Markets

Panera set the standard of where expansion is headed with its NextGen bakery-cafe.

The slimmed 3,500-square-foot prototype—debuting in November—features a double drive-thru, with one lane specifically for mobile orders. The store leverages geofencing technology to immediately identify MyPanera loyalty members, allowing employees to greet customers by name and have special deals prepared. Guests are also able to order via Rapid Pick Up, curbside, digital kiosk, at the counter, and a contactless dine-in option through the app.

The impetus, of course, was the growth of off-premises. The channel accounted for 81 percent of sales last year, including a threefold increase in delivery. Almost half of the off-premises business comes through digital orders.

“People are definitely migrating back to dine-in, but what we're seeing is, this is creating an incremental opportunity for us because it's now an additional access point for our guests,” says Chris Correnti, SVP of off-premises channels. “So for us, we see it as an incredible convenience play for our guests that they get to pick whichever way that they want to come in. We don't see any of those channels as something that they tried and now they're going back to the old way. What we're actually seeing is, it's part of their consideration set and depending on what the use case is, they determine which channel will best suit them for how they want to be served.”

The reality, however, is that NextGen cafes can’t fit into all trade areas. As Panera observed customers retaining their off-premises muscle memory, it prioritized implementing the same level of convenience, but in an underserved, urban market—places previously beyond the fast casual’s reach because of real estate availability or cost.

Brainstorming sessions translated to Panera To Go, a prototype fit for a more densely populated surrounding. The 2,500-square-foot restaurant is completely digital, meaning customers can only order ahead through the web and app. The first unit opened in May and is housed in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

“While our primary focus is always to put a traditional Panera bakery-cafe in there with a drive-thru, it was not afforded to us [in urban markets] because of space costs and actually the overall demand,” Correnti says. “But by building this Panera To Go, it allowed us to get into a smaller space with very different economics, and it was a space that we weren't servicing our guests very well.”

“For us right now, as we look at these locations, we are seeing [urban] recovery without a doubt,” he adds. “We do have other locations, another one that's approximately 4 miles away. But we were not satisfying this particular trade area very well.”

In the past couple of years, a number of brands have opted to remove the dining room, including Chipotle, Jimmy John's, Sweetgreen, Wingstop, Captain D's, and Tim Hortons. The trend hasn't been lost on casual dining either. Many full-service chains have opted to open to-go locations, like Buffalo Wild Wings and P.F. Chang's.