Papa Johns Finds the Value Sweet Spot

A value pivot

In September, Papa Johns introduced a more deliberate value spin. “Papa Pairings” bumped incremental transactions from the chain’s value-oriented guests by engaging them with an accessible price point.

Papa Parings is a $6.99 platform where diners pair two or more items. They can pick between a medium one-topping pizza, chicken poppers, Papadias, sides, and desserts. In the end, given guests need to buy two options, it ends up running a $14 check.

Since its arrival, per Saleh’s survey, the platform “has attracted significant customer attention.” About 20 percent of the Papa Johns customers polled said they tried it. There was also evidence Papa Pairings attracted new customers as it over-indexed with users earning less than $60,000 per year (Per BTIG data, Papa Johns’ typical customer brings in more than $75,000 per year). That said, in franchisee checks Saleh conducted, operators indicated consumer behavior with the platform adjusted of late, and that it was mixing about 15–20 percent. More guests have begun to trade down to Papa Pairings rather than use it as an add-on. “In our view,” Saleh said, “Papa Johns would rather have these customers trade down, rather than trade out.”

In other words, Papa Pairings has given the brand a beacon for incremental, value-driven customers who, amid higher prices, might have headed elsewhere. It elevated the consideration set and repeat potential.

Essentially, the dynamic lowers Papa Johns’ average check and increases the overall food cost, but retains the transaction that might have traded down to eating at home or another cheaper competitor. “Given the healthy mix, we believe this platform will become a permanent menu fixture for Papa Johns that could help drive consistent traffic and check growth for the brand, mirroring the results at Domino's for over a decade,” Saleh said. “We note that historically, the average check for customers purchasing Domino's Mix and Match value platform was higher than the overall average check, as consumers typically ordered more than the required two items.”

“We came out of the pandemic really establishing our product innovation as a strength in terms of reinforcing our premium positioning in the marketplace,” Lynch adds. “And as we got into the middle of this year, we started seeing more demand for value as the consumer sentiment went down, and as costs went up.”

That’s when Papa Pairings entered the picture.

Lynch says one of the reasons he feels it’s resonated is the structure represents a clear complement to Papa Johns’ core strategy. It’s a new entry point, but it doesn’t compromise the brand’s premium positioning. “We’ve essentially build a barbell strategy that allows us to continue to deliver premium products like Shaq-A-Roni and Pepperoni Stuffed Crust at price points we haven’t traditionally featured,” he says.

The barbell strategy has a firm place in quick-service lore. Since the financial crisis, Saleh pointed out, and the last major decline in consumers' spending, nearly every fast-food brand, and many casual-dining operators for that matter, adopted a version of the barbell with lower-priced items designed to drive traffic alongside mid-tier and premium items designed to bolster average check. Papa Johns dove in aggressively. More recently, the company introduced Papa Bites at a $4.99 price point, which are offered in eight savory or sweet pockets of dough, rolled up with a guest’s choice of Chicken Parmesan, Jalapeño or OREO Cookie.

The broader picture, more growth ahead

Pizza has rode a roller-coaster since COVID landed. Brands from local delivery shops to category leaders rocketed to record performance on the back of two realities—customers turned to brands they already associated with takeout and delivery; and comfort food thrived during an uncomfortable time. This spike was difficult for every brand to maintain and then build on going into 2021 and 2021. But it was also the industry’s broad challenge to attract drivers that stalled performance. To put into perspective, Domino’s, because of Q1 staffing challenges, saw store hours reduced, phones go unanswered, and online orders get restricted. In all, the number of combined lost operating hours equated to the entire U.S. system being closed for six days.

Tack on commodity instability and how challenging taking price is in pizza overall, and Lynch says the pizza business faced a tougher dynamic than general quick service did.

Additionally, Q3 historically tends to be a slower delivery period as weather warms and people go on vacations. Fast food and drive-thrus benefit from summer road-trippers, but pizza does not; it sells in bad weather and as a weekday rescue outlet.

Lynch says Papa Johns is seeing commodity inflation flatten and hopes there will be some positive downward movement in the cost structure this year. Yet the brand isn’t going to bake that hope into its cadence.

“What I want to express to our teams is we need to stay laser focused on what we can control,” Lynch says. “We can’t control what’s going to happen in China and lockdowns and the COVID situation … We can’t control how long a conflict in Ukraine or anywhere else is going to happen. So we need to stay focused on what we can control.”

That’s what Papa Johns did throughout 2022. The brand improved operations, became more productive, and worked on a value platform that would weather external forces.

“We’ve been very focused on our speed of service,” Lynch says. “Very focused on the customer experience that we’re delivering, through the ordering process and our digital channels. But also, through the execution process in terms of how long it takes to get the hot pizza to guests and the customer recovery when things don’t go perfect. We’re making sure that we are best in class across all of those things.”

Papa John is up to nearly 28 million loyalty members. Also ahead of the curve, the brand entered 2023 having worked with third-party delivery aggregators going on two to three years, depending on the service. It’s a strategy that’s helped Papa Johns meet guests where they are and open an incremental channel. Of course, it’s also given operators the ability to leverage third-party delivery capabilities, particularly at peak times.

“Our most valuable customers come through our loyalty channels,” Lynch says, “and two-thirds of the customers who come through the aggregators are incremental and are helping to drive that loyalty number. We see them come from aggregator initial usership to more of our organic channels.”

Papa Johns today has a better grip on the labor situation and its totality. It’s developed expertise around scheduling its own drivers while complementing organic ones with the delivery as a service during rush times where there’s more demand than Papa Johns has capacity to serve. Lynch says the labor market isn’t where it was, but it’s definitely recovered from the trough last January when Omicron left restaurants staffed at about 50 percent.

“We haven’t gotten all of the way back, but we have seen some improvement at the macro level in terms of the people and the pool,” he says. “But I think we have disproportionally improved our labor situation by just getting better at how we utilize our labor and how we allocate our hours across the business model in terms of dayparts and days of the week and how we complement our organic model with the aggregators that we partner with.”

One example is the brand’s call center structure, including the AI-driven “PapaCall” unveiled in August 2021. Call centers haven’t necessarily taken labor out of restaurants, yet they have allowed Papa Johns to reallocate hours that would have been spent answering calls to making pizzas and, at times, to widening delivery capacity. “Between the PapaCall and our digital ordering platforms and our partnerships with the aggregators, I feel like we’ve been best-in-class in managing through these labor challenges, which, is, at least in part, why I think we’re going to be pretty much the only pizza company that’s going to comp positive this year,” he says.

Saleh surveyed customers on this topic, too. When BTIG asked the least frequent Papa Johns customers what would get them to order more often, it found just 7 percent said faster delivery times, while 21 percent would order more often if the restaurant were closer to their home or office. The survey also recognized about 7 percent of customers were ordering Papa Johns through a third-party aggregator. “With the recent shift in consumer preference to carryout versus delivery across the industry, we were not surprised to see 21 percent of consumers indicating that they would be more frequent customers if the restaurant were closer to home or office,” Saleh added, in what could be a sign of the price climate. “Carryout has posted double-digit gains this year at the expense of delivery, as consumers look to save a few dollars of their spending. Our survey suggests that about half of the transactions are now carryout, up from low 40 percent historically.”

Papa Johns ended Q3 with 5,589 stores globally, including 3,358 in North America and 2,231 internationally. A net of 18 units opened across the world in the quarter. The brand expects to open a total of 240 to 260 locations across the fiscal year and reach a multi-year goal to grow net new units by 1,400–1,800 between 2023 and 2025.

Papa Johns will open more than 400 restaurants in 2023, Lynch says.

If the market normalizes and brands witness margin accreditation, development should tick up. As other operators have suggested, it’s a reality that might just take some time.

When it arrives, though, Lynch believes the lasting effect of COVID will be clear in Papa Johns’ playbook. The ROI on a $500,000 or so build (compared to the $1.5–$2 million seen in many freestanding drive-thru quick-serves) will surface. Average-unit volumes at North American Papa Johns locations sat at more than $1.1 million in Q3 and continue to grow. The number is 30 percent better than 2019.

And what also will pop has nothing to do with global economies or how long it might take for U.S. spending patterns to right ship, Lynch says. “What I do know is that we’re a better company today than we were a year ago or three years ago,” he says. “And that’s what gets me really excited versus the day in and day out dealing of the costs and the challenges. We just try to stay focused on what we can control, and I think we’re building a company that’s going to continue to outperform for the long term.”