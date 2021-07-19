Papa Murphy's Reaches for Spotlight with New Brand Evolution

Beyond just signage, the chain wants to lean into its take-and-bake identity and serve as an extension of home kitchens.
That’s where the new Kitchen Delite design comes into play. The model, which gives off a lighter and fresh feel, features an open kitchen, a faux white brick wall, bright coloring, and a layout that simplifies online ordering pickup and third-party delivery. In addition, the menu board utilizes dynamic digital photography to better highlight Papa Murphy’s products, like the innovative Fritos Outlaw Pizza. With the new design, Papa Murphy’s also wants to show guests that it's locally owned and operated, so there are elements in the store that specifically showcase the local community.
Kitchen Delite is compatible with typical 1,200-1,500 square-foot tenant spaces and adaptable to free-standing buildings and drive-thrus. Papa Murphy’s is still early into the remodeling process, but Tullett says feedback from franchisees has been very positive.
“It is a nice evolution of the brand,” Tullett says. “Again, it's not something that's a complete change, so that's exciting for our owners. I think one of the biggest things has been the impact for the crew and for the overall engagement and experience of the guest. It’s just a lighter, brighter, more upbeat fun feel to being in the store, which at the end of the day, this is pizza. It ought to be fun and it should feel good and it should be easy. That's how we want our guests to think about it.”
Currently there are four prototypes built from the ground-up and a number of remodels in which Papa Murphy’s went into existing stores and applied characteristics of the design without completely rebuilding the location. To encourage franchisees to hop on board, the chain is rolling out an incentive program to execute as many remodels as possible by the end of 2022. In partnership with MTY, Papa Murphy’s is offering two options—$10,000 toward a refresh and $50,000 for a complete renovation.
Tullett’s hopeful that at least 500 stores will be completed between now and 2022. Her goal is to reach 1,000.
“I'm very excited to be able to partner with the owners and with MTY to make this happen,” Tullett says. “We just believe so strongly in the new look and feel and communicating that and bringing all of the great things that are happening within the brand to the store level. And that's where the consumer interacts with us, right? That's where our guest comes, and we want that experience to be the best that it can be.”