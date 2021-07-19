Papa Murphy's Reaches for Spotlight with New Brand Evolution

Since 2018, Papa Murphy’s has conducted extensive work to modernize itself.

It started with consumer-facing initiatives that would fuel "profitable sales through relevance and convenience,” according to former CEO Weldon Spangler. In March of that year, Papa Murphy’s fully rolled out its online ordering partnership with Olo. Six months later, the chain launched a new mobile app that “seamlessly integrated” into the brand’s POS system and proved to be “a great facilitator of driving convenience.”

The second pillar of Papa Murphy’s turnaround effort was strengthening the relationship with franchisees and giving them the proper tools. At the time, the chain was working toward returning to at least a 95 percent franchised system, with no more than 50 company-run stores.

To breathe new life into the multi-pronged strategy, Papa Murphy’s announced in November 2018 that it was evaluating strategic alternatives. Then in April 2019, foodservice conglomerate MTY Food Group purchased the pizza chain for $190 million, promising to continue Papa Murphy’s building momentum and refreshed corporate strategy.

The first year of under MTY was rocky because of the pandemic, but the rebranding mission never wavered. The fruits of Papa Murphy’s labor were revealed in late June—the company's first logo update in more than a decade, and the first rollout of a new store design since 2014.

“Something new is happening with the brand in terms of product innovation, digital marketing, the way that we serve the customer—all of those things that we really feel have reached a point where we're ready to run and be that relevant brand again,” says Victoria Tullett, senior vice president of development and general counsel.

The new primary logo is Papa Murphy’s red, with alternate black and white options. Tullett says the logo was the result of a fair amount of "brand essence" work to uncover who Papa Murphy’s is at its best and to define how customers want to engage. It’s not a complete change. Instead, it's an evolution that’s “more modern and a little more fun and accessible and easily readable,” Tullett explains.

“What we're saying is take a look at us. We're new and we're staying relevant and we're creating new things,” Tullett says. “And so the store design, how we talk to the consumer, how we engage in the digital world, how we reward our loyal guests through our loyalty program—all of those things. And the best way to talk about it is to put a fresh face on the logo, and communicate that across the brand."