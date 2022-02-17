Peter Piper Pizza Launches Prototype Fit for Convenience

The equipment allows Peter Piper to offer the same menu as its larger stores, except pasta, which is served during the lunch buffet. That means a variety of pizzas, like the Chicago Classic, Bacon Double Cheeseburger, and 5 Meat Supreme, in addition to wings, breadsticks, cheese bread, salads, and desserts. Pasta may be added to the menu in the future.
Peter Piper will continue to work on size allocation, especially if there’s interest from franchisees, but McKillips estimates the footprint should always land somewhere in between 1,000-1,300 square feet to have space for the oven and dough prep.
Full-service restaurants have between 30-40 positions, including teams covering kitchens, large parties, and ticket redemption. Meanwhile, the to-go store only requires between five and eight positions.
“We maximize every inch in front of house to make it really easy for the guests to come in,” McKillips says. “We've got the warmers for the pizzas to make sure it's a great product when you get it and you take it to-go, and then on the backside, every inch has been manufactured and built for speed.”
Unlike some restaurants, Peter Piper didn’t have to adjust its recipe or ingredients to make food more portable. The chain already had a mature off-premises business prior to COVID, with a respectable 25 percent mix.
McKillips says Peter Piper Pizza Express is the latest example of CEC investing in the brand. For instance, the company purchased 10 franchised restaurants in Tucson and Phoenix, updated the website and created a mobile friendly birthday package reservation system.
Additionally, inside restaurants, Peter Piper launched a funpass program, which customers can purchase and reload cards from a kiosk as opposed to the previous game tokens and paper tickets. Thus far, the new format has increased total arcade play time by 23 percent. The rollout to all locations should be finished by 2022.
Peter Piper Pizza Express' initial objective is to see how the markets react. If all goes well, the idea would be to extend the offering to franchisees throughout Texas, Southern California, and New Mexico.
“They're very pleased that we are investing in expanding the brand, and I think we just need to see how it performs. And we're certainly going to bring this to them as an opportunity for them to expand their presence,” McKillips says.
Peter Piper’s off-premises journey is a path taken by many in the industry. Digital orders placed through an app or website increased 13 percent in 2021, compared to a 100 percent increase in 2020, according to the NPD Group. Delivery, which grew triple digits in the past two years, increased visits by 17 percent, lapping an 89 percent lift in 2020. Carryout increased 2 percent year-over-year.
As a result, major pizza chains like Papa Johns and Domino’s—which were built for off-premises foundation long before the pandemic—have seen consistent double-digit increases in same-store sales.
It’s the type of success Peter Piper hopes to capture with its new growth venture. While the brand is not quite the size of those category leaders, McKillips says he’d put Peter Piper’s pizza up against any national brand in the country.
“This is fresh, daily scratch-made pizza that is just outstanding,” the CEO says.