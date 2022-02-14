Piada's Tech-Centric Innovation Ushers in a New Era of Growth

At 41 locations, Piada Italian Street Food isn’t a fast-casual behemoth or household name. At least not yet. But that doesn’t mean customers don’t expect it to act like one. With technology in particular, COVID erased whatever lines separated weight classes in quick service. Ten or 1,000 units, guests now demand digital experience at parity (or even better) than the restaurant down the road. Whoever that might be.

And thankfully for Piada, it’s a journey that began well before the pandemic. In 2017, Matt Harding, SVP of culinary and menu innovation, says the company started to push outside the four walls. It built an online ordering ecosystem and was “chugging along.”

“We had modest goals and we knew that online was a place that we were going to be in the future,” Harding says. “But we had no idea exactly how big of a pivot it was going to be.”

The company bought a generic app and skinned it. Yet as trends continued, Piada pulled those efforts in-house. Director of Technology Jason Profitt, who joined in February 2017, led the project as Piada made a business case for app investment.

Recent conditions have answered any lingering ROI debates. Nearly half (48 percent) of respondents in the last three PYMNTS and Paytronix surveys said they used loyalty programs in at least one type of restaurant. For quick-service chains, 60 percent of patrons who interacted with a loyalty program did so via a mobile app.

By late 2019, Piada felt the shift coming. The goal was to get its ground-up native app live by the end of 2020. Amid COVID, it hired Joshua Nagy, a software engineer, and debuted the apps last November. Growth, per week, has tracked 10–15 percent since, Harding says.

“We made a big push. We did a lot of ads. And we let guests know that that’s where they could meet us,” he says.

Piada today is on the doorstep of broader expansion, something fueled, in part, by infrastructure worthy of a four-digit brand. It plans to scale roughly 40 percent this year (to about 54 locations) and projects 20-plus more restaurants in 2023. New locations are headed for Austin, San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas, Texas, as well as Kentucky stores in Lexington and Louisville, and a Nashville, Tennessee, restaurant. Three North Carolina markets are on deck, too (Charlotte, Raleigh, and Winston-Salem). As is a Med Center venue on Texas Tech’s campus.

Again, to the digital gains, Piada’s expansion kicks up as app users account for 20 percent of customers. Rewards enchantments are expected by Q2, including incentives with tiers, virtual fundraising, and gamification.

Piada’s sales climbed as much as 20 percent at times during COVID, a credit to higher digital mix and in-store traffic that upped about 15 percent over the summer. “I think we’ve seen incredible sales growth over the past [22 months],” Harding says. “We’re very fortunate. We don’t look a gift horse in the mouth at all. But I think it had a lot to do with our early digital pivot.”

Or as Harding puts it, Piada “met the guests at the screen.”

That’s really where the brand separated from a crowded digital field, he says. Piada stayed open, rolled curbside, and strengthened third-party delivery. But so did most of its quick-serve peers.

Harding says pandemic-influenced guests, of all generations, started picking up apps as they looked to connect with trusted restaurant brands.

According to digital front door platform BentoBox’s latest consumer trends report, Nearly 60 percent of diners expect to order more online in 2022. Of those, 42 percent said they’d order “somewhat” or “significantly more” directly from restaurants—three times more than those who plan to order more from third-party apps (14 percent).

Beyond tracking down specific brands they missed when access was restricted, diner support has begun to shift from donations to direct ordering, evident by the 45 percent of consumers who order directly from restaurants to support their businesses, BentoBox found.

Other top considerations for guests to order direct included ease (42 percent), promotions or discounts (34 percent), and lower fees (32 percent)

However, here’s a trend line that’s also worth running a highlighter through: In Q4 2021, diners were significantly less motivated to order from restaurants based on promotions. Just 34 percent marked promotions and discounts as their leading culprit for orders, compared with 44 percent in Q3.