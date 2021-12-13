PizzaForno Leads Rush to Pizza-Making Robots

Partners Les Tomlin and Will Moyer are betting big on the future of robotics.

The duo plans to fill North America with 20,000 fully automated PizzaForno kiosks by 2026, including 1,000 in the U.S. by the end of 2022. Despite the lofty goal, there was a time when Tomlin was more on the side of skepticism.

Three and a half years ago, he and Moyer engaged with French businessman Vincent Le Gouic, who wanted to export his automated pizza-making technology to the U.S. Over the course of roughly six or seven years, he sold about 700 kiosks as a white-label solution for mom-and-pop stores needing an additional revenue source.

Tomlin and Moyer flew to France and drove about an hour north of Paris and found themselves in a town of roughly 1,500 people. Around 11 a.m. they walked up to an automated pizza machine and saw an 85-year-old woman buying two pizzas.

“At that exact moment, we had this sort of ‘aha’ entrepreneurial moment where it's like, wow,” Tomlin says. “If we were to take this technology and build a brand around it, we could totally disrupt the pizza business globally.”

The two obtained North American rights and returned to Canada with some of Le Gouic’s culinary team to formulate recipes and push through eight months of research and development, including creation of the PizzaForno branding. Tomlin is president of the company while Moyer is CEO.

After successfully launching in test markets around Toronto, Tomlin and Moyer began expanding throughout Canada via licensing deals with independent operators. There are now roughly 40 kiosks in North America, including five units in Michigan. In the past six months, the industry veterans finalized their go-to-market strategy in the U.S., and have eyes on major national licensee deals across the southern part of the country. There’s already commitments for 200 locations between Southern California, Louisiana, and Florida.

“I think North America has been very late to the game on robotic food,” Tomlin says. “I mean look at PizzaForno— the technology has been around France for the better part of 10 years. COVID, the labor shortage, people don't want to spend 10 minutes waiting for anything. All those things add up to super fast, super convenient, super quick serve. That's where I think everybody's got to go.”

The process starts in a commissary—or what Moyer and Tomlin call a “pizza topping operation”—with ingredients, boxes, and pizza-cutting knives delivered to each location via Sysco. From there, 12-inch pizzas are assembled, placed in boxes, and transported in refrigerated vans to kiosks, which can hold 70 pizzas.

When customers arrive to the PizzaForno kiosk, they are greeted with a 32-inch touchscreen where they can choose their pizza and payment option. Once the order is received, a robotic arm removes a pizza from the cold section, pops open the lid and lifts it into a proprietary convection oven where it bakes between 90 to 120 seconds. The pizza then drops into a slot accessible by customers, finishing a process that takes roughly three minutes. Additionally, customers have the option of choosing a cold pizza and baking it at home.

Tomlin describes the product as an artisanal, thin crust pizza with low gluten and natural ingredients. PizzaForno currently has eight choices, including Pepperoni, BBQ Chicken, Honey and Goat Cheese, Meat Lovers, Hawaiian, Four Cheese Blend, Vegetarian, and a limited-time Festive style, which includes chorizo sausage, onion, red peppers, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and chili flakes.

“We knew we would have to sort of blow consumers’ minds because the consumer sentiment around vending machines back then three years ago—and still somewhat today's in my opinion—is that everything that comes out of a vending machine is just like a stale sandwich,” Tomlin says. “So we knew that the pizza had to be exceptional.”

“Our goal is to set the bar higher than the national chains, like Domino's and Little Caesars, and be able to compete closely with the local artisanal pizzeria every city in America,” he adds.