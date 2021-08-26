Post Bankruptcy, Cicis' Momentum Keeps Accelerating

Cicis recently passed the sixth-month anniversary of declaring bankruptcy, and President Jeff Hetsel couldn’t be more pleased with the progress.

July was the best sales month since the pandemic began and pushed the 302-unit chain to flat against 2019. August has been positive, although numbers have softened slightly in the past few weeks with kids returning to school and the continued spread of the Delta variant. But nights and weekends are still meeting expectations.

In jurisdictions where it’s allowed, some stores are allowing guests to serve themselves, with sneeze guards covering the food. At corporate locations, Cicis requires masks and provides single-use gloves for guests. Hetsel says it’s a matter of working closely with every health department to ensure each store is up to standard.

“We believe we're getting more inspections than we've ever gotten. We're starting to see health inspectors coming in more often, and we get a lot of praise for having hand sanitizer available everywhere and the gloves,” Hetsel says. “Right now, it's going very, very well, but again, we're cautiously optimistic that the Delta variant is not going to take us back to where we were before as a brand.”

Hetsel hasn’t seen much of a difference in performance between stores that provide buffet versus those that don’t. He adds that since Cicis was founded 36 years ago, the brand has always offered special requests, meaning waitstaff will bring a pizza to the table if it’s not part of the buffet.

“Making a special request is the key to being a successful Cicis,” the executive notes. “The most expensive pizza is the one that nobody eats. And so if you make somebody exactly what they want, it comes out in five minutes hot and fresh. You take it to their table. I think the guest feels good about that. So for the folks that are still a little, ‘Hey, I'm not 100 percent sure I want to go up and get my own stuff,’ for 36 years we've been making them whatever they want to bring it to their table.”

Prior to COVID, Cicis attempted to improve efficiency and flexibility by closing and refranchising stores and shutting down one of its three distribution centers to consolidate operations. The buffet model was also facing increased competition from fast casuals and third-party delivery. Then the pandemic hit, and the pressure-packed environment forced Cicis to default under its credit agreement.

After lenders decided not to move forward, the group decided to sell $81.6 million worth of debt to D&G Investors, jointly owned by SSCP Management and Gala Capital Partners. Cicis and D&G eventually agreed to a prepackaged bankruptcy deal in January, and emerged from court in March. D&G converted all of its secured debt into equity and provided $9 million in debtor-in-possession financing to Cicis.

Even before Cicis went forward with bankruptcy, improving off-premises was one of the key goals. Pre-COVID, sales outside the four walls accounted for 10 to 12 percent of sales, but that has leaped to 30 to 40 percent. The chain invested in an improved pizza box with an insert and started layering products with more sauce and cheese so it travels better. Cicis also brought back its giant 16-inch pizza offering, including a new pepperoni pizza with 80 pepperonis for $13.99.