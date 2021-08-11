Pupatella Accelerates Growth of Authentic Neapolitan Pizza

Soon, Pupatella will extend its reach beyond just the D.C. metro area.

The pizza company announced this month that it raised $7.5 million to fund its expansion. The growth strategy includes plans for as many as 15 new locations in the next several years. Pupatella currently has five stores—two in Arlington, Virginia, one in Washington, D.C., and two others in Reston and Richmond, Virginia.

CFO Adam Winder says the timing is right to grow the brand into more neighborhoods. The investors and market have responded to Pupatella's pizza product with a resounding yes, despite all the trials restaurants underwent throughout the pandemic.

“The timing perhaps was—for a lot of folks—not typical to raise equity for a restaurant in the face of all the challenges, but we were fortunate to have really good results and really good investors and want to continue to grow and bring the brand to more neighborhoods,” Winder says.

With an AUV of more than $2 million and its recent investment in tow, Pupatella now sets its sights on future locations in West Springfield, Virginia, Fairfax’s Mosaic district in Virginia, and three more sites, including the first unit in Maryland.

Winder says Pupatella isn’t married to opening in just one market and ultimately will take the best sites available. The brand’s real estate strategy considers both size and building characteristics that would represent the brand well. Every restaurant will be slightly different, each one finding its own fit within the neighborhood it resides. Local communities and their high school students create the Naples-inspired graffiti for every restaurant.

Neighborhood aesthetic aside, what will be consistent is the product—Pupatella’s true differentiator. The brand offers VPN, (Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana) which is certified Neapolitan pizza crafted by a Naples native with ingredients imported directly from the Italian city.

Pupatella features red and white pizzas, Italian fried food, and small plates and salads in addition to select wines and craft beers. The pizza dough is prepared with the simplicity of four ingredients, 00 Italian flour, sea salt, fresh yeast, and water. Every pizza is baked in a wood-fired brick oven from Mount Vesuvius, Italy, and cooked in 90 seconds.

“What I think is quite special is we really have a very traditional product, with imported ingredients, that is driven by a native from Naples that is extremely passionate about the product and the ingredients,” Winder says. “That combined with the leadership team and us building a culture and working together collaboratively to grow the brand, that's really proven to be a good recipe for us.”

Part of achieving consistent quality means Pupatella must have the right training programs in place for every role.

“The restaurant business, you have to be hands on,” Winder says. “So every site we open, we're there. We're looking at the product. We're making sure the client experience is perfect and they're conveying the quality, passion, and what needs to be done.”