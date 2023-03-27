Raising Cane's Founder Todd Graves is on a Journey to Inspire

Raising Cane’s pandemic journey:

2019 (a pre-COVID look)

U.S. systemwide sales: $1.466 billion

Average sales per unit: $3.6 million

Franchised units (year’s end): 86

Company units: 371

Total units: 457

Total change year-over-year: 57

2020:

U.S. systemwide sales: $1.722 billion

Average sales per unit: $3.850 million

Franchised units (year’s end): 92

Company units: 417

Total units: 509

Total change year-over-year: 52

2021:

U.S. systemwide sales: $2.377 billion

Average sales per unit: $4.893 million

Franchised units (year’s end): 23

Company units: 544

Total units: 567

Total change year-over-year: 58

The short version is founder and co-CEO Todd Graves saw his company’s restaurants earn nearly $1.3 million more per location, and add 167 of them over a three-year period.

There’s no grand mystery under the current. When the world stopped, food didn’t. In fact, those quick-serves with a drive-thru welcomed more market share than ever as dine-in left the picture. For Raising Cane’s, sales climbed 20 percent and have remained elevated. The chicken chain had to adapt to this flood. It became faster. It learned to use multi-lane drive-thrus. The brand added fryers to boost throughput and embraced handheld ordering. “All these great things we learned,” Graves says.

As this graph from Revenue Management Solutions shows, drive-thru is the only revenue channel comping negative, year-over-year, of late. However, the straight-line of its curve suggests a broader theme: Unlike some other spikes and plunges, drive-thru has stabilized into a more robust version of its past self. It might not be at peak-COVID marks, but it hasn’t dipped below pre-virus figures, either. It’s even moving up, month-over-month, in more recent looks.

In the National Restaurant Association’s State of the Industry Report, at least four in 10 operators in each of the three limited-service segments believed the addition of drive-thru lanes would become more common in the near-future:

Quick service

More common in 2023: 40 percent

Less common: 16 percent

About the same: 44 percent

Fast casual

More common in 2023: 40 percent

Less common: 22 percent

About the same: 38 percent

Coffee and snack

More common in 2023: 43 percent

Less common: 13 percent

About the same: 45 percent

There simply isn’t a lot to suggest Raising Cane’s is going to cede ground at this juncture or into the future. Of the top 50 highest-grossing quick-serves in America last year, it was second only to Chick-fil-A in AUV. COVID opened the gates and Raising Cane’s got better at every lever driving that expansion.

However, there was something nagging Graves as the brand rode this drive-thru tailwind and kept rising. Those sales gains? “It didn’t feel good,” Graves says, “because we were taking that from the family-run restaurants, right? These small business owners. People weren’t going to them, and they were coming to places like us, with the drive-thru.”

The independent struggle triggered Graves’ 2021 TV series “Restaurant Recovery.” The Discovery+ 10-episode run featured Graves helping mom-and-pop operators get back on their feet, with the help, at times, of some celebrity ringers, like Snoop Dogg and Nelly.

“I’d say things like, ‘look man, these restaurants don’t have the money, they don’t have the ad budgets we do, they don’t have these big buildings on the properties where you see it,’” Graves says. “I wanted people to think about going about to their [local] place and go there, which I do and my family does. I love you coming to Raising Cane’s, but the next time, that week, when you’re thinking of Raising Cane’s, think of that family restaurant.”

It isn’t often restaurants purposely try to feed the competition, but Graves isn’t exactly the “often” executive. He famously traveled to California to work as a boilermaker in an oil refinery before boarding an Alaskan salmon boat in 1995, hoping to raise enough money to open Raising Cane’s, a restaurant named after his yellow lab that nobody else seemed to believe in. The original business plan earned Graves the lowest grade in his college class (the professor didn’t believe chicken fingers would sell in South Louisiana). Banks felt the same.

Now, as Graves reflects 27 years later, he’s seeking ways to turn that story into inspiration. “Don’t let people tell you you can’t do something,” he says.

Graves appeared on other shows, including “Secret Millionaire” where he gave $400,000 to parishes hit by Hurricane Katrina. Eight million people tuned in, Graves says. “I thought, you know what, I want to inspire people through other people’s stories,” he says. “To inspire people to go for their dreams and have a better life.”

That drive, along with the category discrepancy split open by COVID mentioned earlier, is what brought Graves to his latest feature, “Secret Sauce with Todd Graves,” which began airing in early March on A&E (episodes air 1 p.m. eastern on Saturdays).

Graves travels around America meeting “people from all walks of life to learn about their paths to success.” Thus far, it’s included, among others, Kendra Scott and her billion-dollar jewelry business, actor Danny Trejo, Lee Brice, Ashley McBride, Martin Luther King III, and Nelly.

“Everybody’s story comes from hard work, determination, not giving up, going for your dreams, not listening to the naysayers that you can’t do this,” Graves says.

Musician Swae Lee, for instance, had to work at Olive Garden to make $500 to go to Atlanta and sleep on a friend’s couch. Nelly loaded McDonald’s trucks so he could get into the studio. “It’s really interesting how both of those shows [Restaurant Recovery being the other] came about because of the onset of COVID, and us doing well but not feeling great about it. Because it meant that other people were not doing well,” Graves says.

The experience also made Graves think about what’s next. He, like many pundits, believe more chains and franchises are coming at this turn in the recovery. Corporate arms have more capital and means to get units open, and the resources to navigate the pressures of running them, like inflation and delayed timelines. Also, a less tangible yet valid point—loans have become easier to secure for franchisees looking to scale established and well-leveraged companies that proved their mettle during COVID. The probability for success is clearer for investors to bet on.

As you might imagine, this is another double-edged reality in Graves’ opinion. On one hand, he’s going to keep pushing Raising Cane’s higher. On the other, “I love hole-in-the-wall restaurants,” he says.

“I think you get different thoughts, different creativity, different food, different owners,” Graves says. “… It makes the landscape way less interesting and we’re losing a lot of our cultural hubs. On the opposite side, I am happy for people who are able to open their own business who couldn’t before. They couldn’t get the financing for an independent restaurant but they could for franchising.”

If anything, though, it's a chance for chains to step up, he believes. “We’re involved with everything from junior achievement from local chambers to small business administrations,” Graves says, “to all these organizations that are helping those independents get started.”

Again, while it might feel business-backward, Graves says Raising Cane's community-cognizant approach is one of the reasons the brand resonates as it scales. It’s a chain with a heartbeat. And customers own it like they would a local spot. They see the brand involved in their day-to-day and it unchains Raising Cane’s, to a degree.