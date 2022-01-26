Recharged Honeygrow Coming Off Most Successful Year Yet

Honeygrow had no shortage of success in its infancy. From 2012–2018, the brand scaled to 33 locations and raised roughly $70 million through multiple rounds of funding. The growth could have been intoxicating, CEO and founder Justin Rosenberg says, as is often the case for entrepreneurial-minded fast casuals. Yet the former financial analyst recognized missteps before they became sinkholes.

Honeygrow’s early, rampant performance wasn’t cloning itself. “Instead of doubling down on growth, which we certainly could have done,” he says, “I decided to push pause.”

By November 16, 2018, the brand closed three Chicago stores, one in Washington D.C., and a New York outpost of Honegrow’s smaller concept, Minigrow. That brought the Philadelphia-based chain’s fleet to 28 locations. There are now 25 in seven states.

In 2018, this was an increasingly common tale in fast casual. The category burst out of the Great Recession’s lowered barriers for entry and real estate agility, with a younger generation seeking variety, localized options, and convenience that didn’t break the bank or lunch hour. For five straight years, fast casual expanded 10–11 percent, according to Pentallect Inc. But by 2017, it slowed to 6–7 percent.

Simply, the field got crowded.

Per consultancy Green Circle, fast casual climbed only 2 percent in spring 2019, a significant pullback from growth that stretched in the high single-digits, year-over-year, from 2010–2017.

However, Rosenberg didn’t want to approach fast casual’s new reality as some peers did. “For me, this is the long game,” he says. “I want to create one of the best fast casuals in the country/world, and we have a lot of work to do. But to grow for growth’s sake, I feel a lot of concepts do that, and good for them. But that’s not what this is about for me.”

Honeygrow wasn’t going to put blinders on and try to make it to the other side. The brand spent half of 2018 and all of 2019 shoring up operations. It got leaner and worked to “find change under the cushion without sacrificing quality,” Rosenberg says. Things like grilling their own chicken instead of getting it sous vide.

“Let’s just take what we have, which is working, make it better, and then replicate this,” he says. “And then really get after it.”

"... Having those couple of years of let’s make this great, were honestly the best thing we could have ever done," Rosenberg adds.

Come early 2020, Honeygrow was back on course, Rosenberg says. COVID’s arrival, naturally, threw a joker into the best-drawn hands of companies across America, but it wasn’t something that crippled Honeygrow’s trajectory. In fact, it forced the company to tighten further and, with summer in full swing, sales were close to pre-virus levels, yet the P&L was even stronger, both at the store level and corporate side.

Honeygrow opened a unit in 2020 and one last year. It could expand by 25–30 percent in 2022 in new and existing markets (concentric growth outward from the Mid-Atlantic). These openings will include Honeygrow’s new prototype, which is slightly smaller with added shelving space to handle elevated app/curbside/pickup/delivery business. Thirty-five to 40 percent of sales moved digital versus about 8 percent before COVID.

And beyond the back-end efficiency, Honeygrow boasts a 100 percent digital model that’s given it a head start in current conditions. Customers order via kiosk in-store (if they don’t choose to order ahead). The brand also recently triggered rewards through the kiosks, a big unlock, Rosenberg says, given 60–65 percent of customers are on the platform. “We’ll be able to essentially reward folks for coming to the restaurants,” he says.

Rosenberg calls 2021 Honeygrow’s “most successful year yet” in terms of of sales and profitability. Despite supply issues, staffing shortages, and myriad COVID setbacks, the brand is humming along.