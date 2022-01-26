Recharged Honeygrow Coming Off Most Successful Year Yet

Going back to March–April 2020 lockdowns, Honeygrow saw mix shift to 55 percent curbside and 45 percent third-party delivery.
While the latter slid back eventually, the trend of Honeygrow welcoming a high percentage of transactions via third party has continued.
In spring of 2021, however, is when sales really “popped,” Rosenberg says. It wasn’t just higher check and larger orders, either, as was the norm industry-wide; it was transactions, too. “We started seeing a lot of repeat visits. The challenge then became, in the middle to end of the year, meeting demand while having the challenge of finding folks to continue to work for us.”
Honeygrow employees, on average, make about $13–$15, depending on position. Managers north of that. But importantly, the kiosk and digital-only system lends itself to guests tipping more often than not. It measures in the ballpark of $1.50 an hour, meaning those same front-line workers are actually gathering $16.50, or more.
“There’s a lot of places where you can go to a coffee shop and oftentimes I’ve noticed folks, they order, they use their card, and then the cashier will spin the iPad around and then there’s the tipping option,” Rosenberg says. “And I think a lot of times people feel uncomfortable with that. Whereas with the kiosks the way we have it, there’s no pressure.”
It’s become a training point, too. How can Honeygrow make the experience better for the guest isn’t just a whiteboard tactic that flows from the top down. Exceeding customer expectations, he says, is something hourly employees see right there on their paychecks.
When Rosenberg started designing Honeygrow, the kiosk came about more from a business problem than trying to ride a tech trend.
He originally pictured an assembly line fast casual, akin to Chipotle. “You’ve got to order from somebody, and that’s challenging,” says Rosenberg, whose business plan for Honeygrow was rejected 93 times before he found an investor. “So I thought, how could I maximize throughput during lunch hours without having to have the challenge of a bunch of people who are just going to be cashiers, and then you’ve got to cut them.”
Given the iPad was unveiled in early 2010 by Steve Jobs at an Apple press event, the technology was still a little flimsy in terms of business transactions. There were no apps that did what Rosenberg wanted, either.
Honeygrow worked with Control Group (which would later be purchased by Alphabet) in 2014–2015 to design the user experience. It then found a point-of-sale company to integrate and created what’s live today as Honeygrow’s modern kiosk.
The goal always being, how can the brand create throughput without crushing its P&L? “Versus, oh, I want to be a tech company. We’re not,” Rosenberg says. “It's more fortuitous that today it really helps us from the digital. Obviously, we can market to folks better. It drives frequency. That was honestly more of an additional bonus that came with designing a concept like this.”
As delivery rose outside the four walls, Honeygrow navigated the channel “carefully” to protect margins. In 2019, the company realized the expense at hand was unmatchable, Rosenberg says. So it implemented a delivery premium and “nobody really pushed back.” But there is a line to consider, especially given wider inflationary trends.
“You have to be careful,” he adds. “I’ve seen some concepts similar to ours where the price for, say, a salad, is reaching close to $20. And at that point, it’s simply a no-brainer of let’s just eat at home. We're constantly looking at pricing over our competitors. How do we fare with that?”
The nature of COVID broadened the conversation in other ways. Fast casuals and other restaurants, Rosenberg says, aren’t just asking themselves if customers would rather eat at home to save money—they might decide to do so to avoid other people. And, for some time in 2020, consumers often picked that route because they had no other outlet. So their vision of the at-home occasion has changed.
It makes menu innovation, and differentiation, more critical than ever, Rosenberg says. You have to give them a reason to leave the house.
Even 10 years ago, the concern was on his mind. “It seems like there’s a new bowl concept that opened here and there’s a bowl concept over here. But I don’t know, it’s boring. It’s been done 1,000 times,” he says.
Honeygrow has worked with Sun Noodle since 2012. Rosenberg had to dine around New York City’s top ramen spots and grill employees until somebody hooked him up with a standout supplier. One sent him on a goose chase to the Bronx. Most promised an answer and never returned.
Now, Honeygrow is the top customer at Sun Noodle–a company used by Momofuku’s David Chang (the restaurant that finally keyed Rosenberg in). They recently developed a new Whole Wheat Noodle designed for health-minded guests. The noodle offers more protein (17 grams in total), 50 fewer calories ,and 26 percent less sodium than the brand’s original whole wheat product. They’re 10 times more fibrous than traditional offerings as well. Guests can try them in a Sesame Garlic Stir-fry, Walnut Street Noodle Salad, or CYO Stir-fry. Plus, the new Whole Wheat Noodles are featured in Honeygrow’s seasonal Buffalo Chicken Stir-fry, which arrived in January.
“My thinking was always, I don’t want to be another grain bowl concept,” he says. “It’s been done.”
The whole wheat noodle was an important turn, Rosenberg adds, because noodles are generally seen as less healthy than grains. So it completes the halo.
Moving forward, Honeygrow will grow where the deals are, he says. If it’s urban or suburban, the concept has a profitable, working model for both. “We’re just looking to continue doing our thing, and doing it bigger, better, and faster going forward,” Rosenberg says.