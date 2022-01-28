The Red Chickz Aims to Place Nashville Hot Chicken in National Spotlight

Expansion will start in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas, and the first deals are already in the process of being signed. Buildout takes about six to nine months, so the inaugural set of franchise stores—multiple locations in Northern and Southern California—could be in operation by Q4 of this year. The Red Chickz has a goal of signing 85 new franchises in the next 18 months.
The brand plans to open a second unit in Culver City, California, in February. It will essentially be the model for franchisees to follow, like the use of self-order kiosks. But the operative word is “essentially.” There will be a core design, but each store will showcase local elements of its community.
The Culver City location is on the smaller side at 750 square feet, which isn’t a size Lalehzarian will encourage to operators. It just happened to be a great spot that the restaurant couldn’t pass on. The Red Chickz will actually average about 1,300 square feet in standalone and endcap outlets.
“Each market is different and with Nashville hot chicken, we're getting into a pretty open market,” Lalehzarian says. “So it really depends on the market and what we're trying to capture in the market.”
Some areas may even call for drive-thru, a channel that’s proven quite profitable for quick-service concepts during the pandemic. In the year ending October 2021, drive-thru represented 52 percent of off-premises traffic and increased visits by 9 percent year-over-year and by 23 percent compared to two years ago. Off-premises already mixes 60 percent at The Red Chickz, and customers can use its app to order ahead.
All items are made-to-order, so Lalehzarian and his team are exploring ways to include a drive-thru and add convenience, but not sacrifice on quality.
“We are definitely not fast food and we're not trying to be a fast-food concept,” he says. “Our food is not going be ready within 45 seconds, that's for sure.”
When The Red Chickz expands to these new locations, it will do so with strong marketing support that starts with social media. The brand has more than 1 million followers on TikTok, and its videos have received more than 93.5 million views. For perspective, Burger King has just short of 635,000 followers and Wendy’s has 1.2 million.
That type of fandom gives Lalehzarian much confidence that Nashville hot chicken isn’t just a passing fad. Fried chicken has been served for decades, and this latest flavor is a much-needed refresh on the classic American dish, the industry veteran says. Some of the biggest quick-service brands agree, like KFC with its Nashville hot chicken tenders, or Buffalo Wild Wings, with its Nashville hot chicken sandwich.
When The Red Chickz opened, Lalehzarian says there couldn’t have been more than five Nashville hot chicken restaurants in L.A. In the following years, the number has ballooned to more than 50.
In other words, the U.S. appears ripe for a brand to rise as the “Taco Bell of Nashville hot chicken.”
“I think this is all the sign of, this is not one of those concepts that is just going to have a really fast spike and then it's going to go away,” he says. “I feel like this concept is here to stay for a while and it's definitely going to touch a lot of, not just giants, but a lot of different menus and concepts just with the flavor and what it's doing to the fried chicken concept itself.”