The Red Chickz Aims to Place Nashville Hot Chicken in National Spotlight

When Nashville hot chicken concept The Red Chickz opened in 2018, Shawn Lalehzarian’s intention was to open multiple locations.

It became immediately clear the path forward wouldn’t be easy. A few months after opening, a one-star Yelp review labeled the restaurant as the “Taco Bell of Nashville hot chicken.”

Initially, Lalehzarian was unhappy with the comment because of the obvious negative connotation. But the words eventually greased the wheels in his brain. He took that review, transformed it into a positive, and thought to himself, what if The Red Chickz becomes “the Taco Bell of Nashville hot chicken?”

“In order to get to that giant model, we've got to be able to multiply and multiply fast, and the only way to do it is by franchising,” says Lalehzarian, who’s previously worked for Starbucks, Wolfgang Puck, Pinkberry, and California Pizza Kitchen.

The idea for the restaurant began when he flew to Nashville and spent two weeks asking everyone—from the hotel bellman to Uber drivers—if anyone in their family knew how to make homemade Nashville hot chicken. A couple of listeners even invited Lalehzarian into their home and put the recipe on full display.

He and his partners brought the information back to Los Angeles where the seasoning wasn’t touched, but the crispiness and lightness of the fried chicken was tweaked by eight different chefs.

After those deliberations, The Red Chickz opened with an all-natural, 100 percent hormone and antibiotic-free chicken menu that currently features sandwiches, tenders, wings, tacos, loaded wedges, and jumbo shrimp.

Customers are able to choose among six heat levels, including cool, glow, spark, bonfire, blaze, and inferno. The Red Chickz sells about 20-30 plates per day of inferno, which is made with Carolina Reaper, the hottest pepper on Earth.

“What it comes down to is the challenge, and a group of young people come in and they challenge each other to see who can go hotter than what they had last time and this time they want to try the next one up,” Lalehzarian says. “That's usually how people get to inferno. But we also have our loyal customers that every single time they purchase inferno because they just love the flavor and heat.”

Although Lalehzarian reached his epiphany a few years ago, the fast casual’s franchising program wasn’t officially announced until August 2021—and there’s good reason for it. Pulling from his days overseeing multi-unit food and beverage operations, he knew successful scale requires a solid foundation.

A big step was simplifying processes to reduce mistakes, improve consistency, and give future franchisees more time to focus on customer service. For example, sauces and seasonings are pre-manufactured, minimizing prep time and reducing labor costs. The menu is quite simple too, with just 10 main items, one dessert, and a handful of add-ons.

“A lot of that happened, and once we felt like the foundation is solid now and we can build on it, then that was the time we start going to the franchise and basically putting everything together and launch it,” Lalehzarian says.