Report Outlines 24 Actionable Ways to Beat the Labor Shortage

The foodservice industry is no stranger to high turnover and hiring woes, but this year, restaurants are facing a labor shortage unlike any other. The problem has grown so severe that many brands all across the spectrum—from giant quick-service chains to independent full-service restaurants—have had to trim operating hours or the number of employees per shift to have enough staff to keep the doors open. Meanwhile, others have been forced to close entirely due to insufficient staffing.

Yet while the labor market is more competitive than ever, there are steps restaurants can take to improve their staffing situation.

That’s why we created The Restaurant Guide to Surviving the 2021 Staffing Shortage. This 27-page report features all the data and insights restaurants need to source, hire, and retain top talent.