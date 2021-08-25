Rise Southern Biscuits Unlocks Sales with Tech Innovation

­­­­Installing a touch-screen ordering kiosk at Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken’s downtown Durham, North Carolina, location was initially an effort to increase contactless payment options.

Months later, in the middle of a labor crisis, Rise sees lasting value in this initiative: the labor cost percentage for the location kept at an average of 18.18 percent of sales through the first half of the year, a figure the company says most quick-service restaurants like to keep around 25 percent. The boost to efficiency enabled Rise to reduce the number of employees required per shift to a minimum of three.

“Everything that we did pre-virus and then during the virus all moved to save us in labor,” Rise founder and CEO Tom Ferguson says.

The path started around three years ago when Ferguson says Rise made the choice to lean into delivery after seeing the market track in that direction. So the company integrated the delivery companies to push orders straight through Rise’s point-of-sale. In some cases, online or delivery platforms require employees to put orders into the system, increasing labor. By February 2020, the system was fully in place, which served a huge help when the pandemic hit.

Sales dipped for six weeks amid COVID-19 but then picked back up, eventually growing at a strong rate. The breakfast brand specializing in Southern biscuits went from a company doing 20 percent delivery to rapid growth of up to 50 percent, and 20 percent online ordering.

Rise got rid of cashiers in response, enabling kiosk ordering at the Durham store. But this caused orders to come out incredibly fast. Perhaps too quick with so many delivery drivers coming in and trying to find the right order. Ferguson realized a heated locker could prove instrumental and implemented the first one in January.

Customers who order online will receive a text message when their food is ready. A dining room screen tells guests or delivery drivers which orders are being prepared versus those in progress. Once the order is done, customers can go to the locker with their name, click the appropriate spot, and easily access their food, as warm as when it was prepared.

Rise recently transformed three locations and has two more on its way with a full-heated locker system and touch-screen ordering kiosk. The technology-enabled process led to happy delivery drivers and customers, and an even higher rate of off-premises orders of 80 percent.