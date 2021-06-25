Roy Rogers Revitalizes Long-Awaited Franchise Initiative

Roy Rogers entered 2020 with a major growth initiative in mind.

All the factors appeared to be in place. The nearly 50-unit chain brought in industry veterans, launched with DoorDash, rolled out a new store design, worked with SiteZeus to map territories, enhanced its signature menu items, and created an online store for its fan base. Negative transactions began to flatten and same-store sales climbed upward. The goal was to sign two to three multi-unit development agreements.

Then COVID hit, and changed the game completely. The chain’s largest franchisee, HMSHost, opened two locations in travel plazas in Pennsylvania, but a robust franchise sales initiative never got off the ground.

Yet Roy Rogers remained determined. The chain eventually adjusted to the pandemic, and recorded some of its strongest sales in several years. The implementation of Uber Eats, curbside pickup, and enhanced drive-thru and online ordering measures bolstered the brand’s accessibility and guest experience.

So now the 53-year-old legacy chain once again finds itself in a prime position to go after franchises. This time around, Roy Rogers created a vice president of franchise sales position and hired Gregg Koffler, who’s held franchise executive roles at Johnny Rockets, Orangetheory Fitness, Smashburger, Corner Bakery Café, and Wyndham Hotels.

Franchise development is back on the table, and with the pandemic seemingly in the rearview, expansion is within reach, the company believes.

“The last three years, the initiative has been around growth and so what the ownership group committed to three years ago was to ensure that the brand was ready for that growth from a menu planning perspective, from a prototype perspective, from an operational perspective,” Koffler says. “And so the infrastructure has been put in place over the past three years, and once the ownership group was confident that everything was in place, then they brought me on board to begin the actual growth of the brand. So we spent the last three years really redefining the brand from an infrastructure standpoint to get us ready to be able to grow and not be overwhelmed by that growth.”

When Koffler arrived early in 2021, the first order of business was identifying the ideal franchisee. The company landed on a multi-unit operator who has existing infrastructure with other concepts and wants to add Roy Rogers to their portfolio. That means no single-unit deals or agreements with individuals who don’t have prior restaurant operating experience.