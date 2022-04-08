Sbarro Successfully Ventures Outside of Malls

Sbarro knows exactly what it is.

The pizza chain understands it can’t be lumped together with Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, or Little Caesars. Sbarro is completely okay with that truth, because it’s the leader of its own segment—the impulse pizza category.

That means playing the role of a bakery, with see-through glass cases highlighting New York-style pizza by the slice and sending desirable smells straight into customers’ nostrils.

The challenge is determining where this model best operates. Sbarro is closely associated with the typical mall food court, and the brand has no intentions of cutting those ties. But there’s a big world outside of those confines, CEO David Karam says, and Sbarro plans to leverage all of it.

“We knew that there was a limited development potential in the mall venues, and that's where we started to push harder into convenience stores and travel centers, casinos, and colleges and places where there was high foot traffic, and thank God it's worked,” he says. “We're gaining more and more momentum, and it's a good fit in those venues."

In late March, Sbarro announced plans to open more than 100 stores globally this year, which is most likely a company record. That figure is just a conservative estimate because of ongoing supply chain and staffing issues; if all truly goes well, the brand expects 150 openings in 2022. About 60-65 percent of that growth will come in the U.S., which holds about 300 of the chain’s 640 global locations.

Since 2013 when Karam joined Sbarro, the company has averaged 61 new locations per year. In 2021, the restaurant opened 66 units, with 29 coming in malls.

By the end of 2022, the chain plans to debut inside 80 convenience stores, nearly 20 travel centers and truck stops, and about 40 mall locations. The rest will be divided among universities, casinos, and amusement parks. Through the first three months of this year, Sbarro has already opened 27 outlets.

Karam estimates the U.S. holds 1,100-1,200 regional and super regional malls, and that Sbarro is in about 300 of them. The brand doesn’t want to be in every single one, but will shoot for 500-700. Sbarro also sees white space in 152,000 convenience stores and 25,000 travel centers. Although airports are more finite and difficult to develop, Karam is also confident the pizza chain can fit into 100 across the U.S.

“We try to make sure that we separate ourselves from an execution standpoint,” Karam says. “We know that 95 percent of people around the world love to eat pizza. And so when we're positioned in high-traffic venues and people walk by who are even remotely hungry, if we're executing well—we have beautiful abundant displays of food there and operators follow the recipe— we can capture transactions and satisfy them.”

The CEO points out that growing in travel centers and convenience stores opens the door to bigger third-party delivery sales because of easier access for delivery drivers, as compared to a food court location. Sbarro’s delivery channel increased 46 percent in 2021 year-over-year. Toward the end of 2021, the company teamed up with Olo, a company that helps restaurants organize all third-party delivery orders into one system.

The brand recently opened its first ghost kitchen in Dubai in partnership with REEF Kitchens. Karam described it as a “significant development agreement” that will primarily focus on international markets.

“This third-party delivery is performing exceptionally well for us, and it's growing at really remarkable rates,” Karam says. “So we continue to push the envelope.”