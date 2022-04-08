Sbarro Successfully Ventures Outside of Malls

Malls aren’t dead yet, however. Karam says big shopping centers will be “around for a long, long time.” To the CEO, there were just too many malls in the U.S., and now the country is simply experiencing an adjustment in supply and demand.
This rationalization has brought forth noticeable improvements, too. In the past, Karam explains, big box department stores comprised 95 percent of space. But those locations are falling because of accelerating e-commerce and being replaced by service-oriented attractions like sporting facilities—proving that people still want a community gathering place.
Because of how malls have shifted, Sbarro is able to enter former food spaces and reduce capital investment by 50 percent or more; occupancy rates are decreasing, as well. The chain penetrates about 25-35 percent of malls in the U.S. Karam says the brand will never reach 100 percent, but 50-60 percent is more than possible.
“I think we've got a very tightly integrated set of tactics that support this brand strategy that's resulting in substantial growth,” the CEO says.
While Sbarro hopes to open 150 units globally, Karam is realistic enough to know that macroeconomic factors, especially in the U.S., may limit those expectations. Many franchise operators have struggled to open stores because of difficulties with staffing.
To mitigate labor issues, the chain announced a partnership with DailyPay, which allows employees to receive their earned wages from day to day instead of a weekly or biweekly basis. DailyPay conducted research that showed 94 percent of users credit the company’s system for having less trouble with paying bills.
“I started working in this industry in 1972 when I was a young kid and worked for Wendy's at their second store. We came a long way to be able to offer employees the ability to collect their pay at the end of the work shift,” Karam says. “I think it's a big deal that the employee has changed. I mean with things like Uber and DoorDash and stuff where they get paid at the end of their shift—that's more of an expectation today.”
The pay initiative—along with Sbarro’s growth plans—have been well received by operators, says Karam, who recently attended the brand’s franchise convention. Of the roughly 640 locations worldwide, about 150 are company-owned, and that proportion won't get any bigger as the majority of growth going forward will be led by franchisees. In fact, Sbarro as a company projects only five openings this year.
Larger franchisee ARKO Corp's GPM Investments plans to open 50 locations this year. EuroGarages and EG America are expanding their existing footprint with dozens of stores under their convenience store brands, like Turkey Hill and KwikShop.
Karam believes the pizza chain will reach 1,000 units systemwide in fewer than 36 months, and move far beyond that in the following years.
“Everybody's asking for more sites,” Karam says. “It's just a really good feeling. The [growth] model’s working very, very well. The financial model’s working very well.”