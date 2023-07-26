Scaling Health: Everytable's Expansion Plans to Tackle Food Inequality

Everytable CEO Scott Polk's core belief is healthy food should be a human right and available to everybody.

That's not the reality he sees today. Better-for-you meals are more of a luxury product concentrated in affluent neighborhoods, leaving customers in places like Compton, Harlem, and the Bronx with fast-food options in terms of prepared meals.

"We understand why that is, which is that fresh food is perishable and harder to manage than a lot of the junk that they sell in fast-food restaurants," Polk says.

To fight against this, Everytable was founded with an operating model that centralizes the cooking of fresh, nutritious meals at one location. Inside this kitchen is high-powered machinery—large-scale potato and onion peelers, Urschel dicers—that wouldn't typically fit in a standard quick-service restaurant. Chefs use this equipment to transform ingredients into meals, and these are transported to small storefronts where they are sold as grab-and-go items. Additionally, the concept goes directly to farms, arranges pricing, and handles logistics from the commissary to stores without the margin a distributor usually takes.

The process is designed to be efficient and cut costs, which are reflected in consumer prices. Everytable has a menu full of meals under $10 without taxes; prices vary according to a zip code's median income. There are items as low as $5, and Polk has seen those increase in popularity as customers' budgets have tightened lately.

"We're also seeing the same thing that we've always seen, which is that there is untapped demand for healthy food in underserved and what are commonly called food desert neighborhoods or low-income neighborhoods," Polk says. "We are just thrilled to meet that demand. And people often assume that we would have better sales in more affluent communities and it's just not the case."

The chain has roughly 55 retail stores in Southern California and around 10 in New York City—all purposefully positioned around food deserts. The brand also uses the central commissary to supply SmartFridge vending machines and a subscription meal delivery program.

"That's the thing that's mind-blowing about Everytable, which is really how made-from-scratch the food is," Polk says. "I often say that my dream is all of our produce cooler is literally just produce and meat and grains. And we're taking these ingredients as if they were directly off a farm, which they most often are, and then just doing all the work to turn them into really incredibly delicious, made-from-scratch meals."

Since being founded in 2016, Everytable has received more than $100 million in investments, proving the business community believes in its mission.

Of all the capital raises, Polk's favorite story is with the Dohmen Company Foundation, which recently led a $25 million funding round that also included Creadev, Desert Bloom Food Ventures, and Kaiser Permanente Ventures. Roughly nine months ago, he received a letter from the foundation noting that it was impressed by Everytable at the White House Conference on Hunger Nutrition and Health. Organizations in attendance committed to President Joe Biden's goal of ending hunger and reducing diet-related diseases by 20230.