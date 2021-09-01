Schlotzsky's Growth Trajectory Takes Major Leap

Unit development hasn’t been Schlotzksy’s strong suit in the past couple of years.

In 2018, the chain opened a net of three units, but across 2019 and 2020, it shuttered a net of 38 stores, according to the brand’s FDD. But as the industry crawls out of the pandemic, Schlotzsky’s is prepared for a much different future this year with the signing of more than 75 deals in Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest markets like Georgia, the Carolinas, Ohio, Missouri, Kansas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

The brand believes it’s on pace to reach 100 deals by the end of 2021, and expects to open 25–30 units annually in the coming years. Chief Brand Officer Tory Bartlett says those agreements will come to fruition starting this year, with a couple of units opening in Ohio to close 2021. The rest will debut over 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Schlotzksy's currently has 329 restaurant in 24 states.

The desire to grow is coming from multiple outlets. With more than a dozen straight periods of positive same-store sales, current operators have expressed interest in building out markets. Meanwhile, franchisees from other chains under Focus Brands (Jamba, Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Cinnabon, and McAlister’s Deli) and those linked to nontraditional locations are eager to hop on board.

“[The deals] well exceeds historically what we've been doing,” Bartlett says. “We've been historically doing about 20 to 30 new deals a year that would come into a pipeline.”

The push for growth coincides with the release of two smaller “restaurant of the future” prototypes announced earlier in 2021. Design 1000 is a 1,000-square-foot double drive-thru unit, with no dining room and space for a curbside pickup window. Design 1800 comprises 1,800 square feet, with one drive-thru and 35 seats for dine-in guests. By shrinking size, Schlotzsky’s cut openings costs and improved the sales to investment ratio for franchisees, Bartlett explains. Additionally, the slimmer units help the brand find more real estate opportunities. Prior to the prototypes, Schlotzsky’s would search for more than an acre of land to build 3,000+ square feet, but with the new editions, the company only requires 0.6 to 0.7 of an acre, and Bartlett says that’s in good supply.

Pre-COVID, dine-in accounted for 30 percent of sales. Almost a year and a half later, the mix has only inched up to 18 percent while digital sales have doubled. Currently, drive-thrus are available at 85 percent of restaurants, but Bartlett expects that percentage to increase as 99 percent of future stores will include the channel.

“Obviously 2020 we didn't really know what was going to happen, but we were prepared with some of the things that we did previously by working on shrinking our menu and reducing our skews, and focus on operational consistency and speed of service in the drive-thru. All those folks have really helped us not only survive through COVID, but actually thrive,” Bartlett says.

The Schlotzsky’s executive predicts a majority of new stores will feature one of the two prototypes, with 10 to 15 percent coming via second generation locations. For instance, if the brand entered an endcap, the chain would only carve out 1,800 square feet to transform the space into its Design 1800 format.