Small Sliders' Growth Story Enters Major Chapter

10 Point Capital had its radar on Smalls Sliders from the very beginning.

There’s shared history. In 2020, the firm invested in Walk-On’s, a quickly growing sports bar started by Brandon Landry and backed by future Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees. Those two are also involved in Smalls, which opened its first store in September 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Morven Groves, managing partner of 10 Point Capital, says the organization immediately recognized the burger fast casual’s product quality and branding, but also its people. And why wouldn’t they? Landry and Brees have already proven their worth. Since 10 Point’s investment in Walk-On’s, the NextGen Casual has grown from 42 restaurants to nearly 70. If they believe in Smalls, so does 10 Point Capital.

With Smalls opening its first franchise restaurant this year, the firm found an opportunity to formally lock in an equity investment. Jacob Dugas, cofounder of Smalls and nephew of Landry, views it not so much as a dollar investment, but more as placing a stake in people—an aspect in which both sides are closely aligned.

“We’re going to get the ins and outs, the day to day of the restaurant business, but their guidance and their connection and their knowledge of the restaurant industry, they've been so successful with other brands,” Dugas says. “And we hope to really capitalize on that as well because they really build out companies from a people's perspective, and we know that people is really what's going to make us. Our food is incredible, but we really, really bank on our people, and so do they.”

READ MORE: Smalls Sliders Wants to Be the Next Cult-Favorite Restaurant Chain

Smalls has five locations—two corporate and three franchises—and two more are expected to open before the year is over. In 2023, the chain is shooting for 11 locations.

10 Point Capital will use its three-pronged Franchise Acceleration Plan to help Smalls achieve these growth benchmarks. The first part is franchise market planning, which identifies where the fast casual will go. With more than 10 years of franchise investment experience, Groves has seen her share of brands “scattershotting” around the country with little to no success. Up front, 10 Point Capital wants to explore the characteristics of each market, determine how many franchises should develop the territory, and how the area should be divided. The second step is sales execution, which is tied to what franchisee profile makes the most sense, and how is the brand sharing its story with these candidates. The third and final tenet is pipeline activation. This calls for heavy investments into analytics and support to ensure operators open quality locations as quickly as possible.

The strategy has proven fruitful on multiple occasions. In addition to Walk-On’s, 10 Point Capital is invested in Slim Chickens, a chain with more than 180 stores across the U.S. and the U.K. and 1,000-plus units in development, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe, which recently surpassed 1,100 shops and signed 139 agreements through Q2 of this year.

Smalls’ current growth plan fits well with 10 Point Capital’s framework. Dugas says the chain is determined not to get ahead of itself. The company has a pipeline of more than 40 restaurants, and almost all of those are coming in Louisiana. There are some that will open in nearby states Texas and Mississippi.

“There’s plenty of brands where the pipeline is 100 units, and five years later, there's five units open. And so it's really about, OK, once you sign up, now what are the next steps that take you from finding your franchise agreement all the way to opening?” Groves says. “Again, being very methodical and thoughtful working with the franchisees to help them through that process. If you can do those things well then you have your franchisees positioned for success.”