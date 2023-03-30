Smashburger Joins Fast Casual's Evolution with New Virtual Drive-Thru

Several fast casuals—seeking convenience but not at the risk of quality—have opted for virtual drive-thru pickup windows. Some are more creative than others with their naming conventions.

For example, Chipotle has the Chipotlane. Sweetgreen has the Sweetlane. Smashburger’s name, Mobile App Pickup Lane, is a bit more conventional. The fast casual recently opened its first virtual drive-thru in Houston, and the chain predicted a learning curve for guests when it comes to how the new prototype operates. So it wanted a name that was clear instead of clever.

“I think in the beginning, people are probably not used to us having drive-thrus at all since we only have a handful of them across the country each day,” says Smashburger president Carl Bachmann. “We see more and more people utilizing it. And it's exciting for them to understand.”

The process works like any other digital lane. Customers order on the app or website and drive to the window without needing payment or talking to a speaker box. In the first few weeks, the drive-thru has mixed as high as 8 percent. For staff, the difference isn’t difficult, Bachmann explains. One person is at the window greeting guests and handing out orders, but it’s only a 15-20 second experience. There’s little strain on employees because of technology filling the gaps. The burger chain uses Curbit’s digital ordering system to provide a precise wait time and accurate tracking for customers.

There’s extra equipment cost for monitors and cameras using software, but that’s where the additional expenses end. Bachmann says the virtual drive-thru is relatively cheaper to build because it doesn’t require as much space. Smashburger isn’t competing against other quick-service companies for extra acreage to fit double lanes.

“So there's a lot more efficiency financially there as well and competition-wise because it's so hard,” Bachmann says. “Everybody’s looking for, especially since the pandemic, those drive-thru opportunities. Because we cook our food fresh to order, we would rather utilize the time commuting to the store as our cook time as opposed to people waiting in the line.”

Before launching the virtual drive-thru, Smashburger added Olo in September. Since then, online sales have increased about 20 percent. Bachmann calls it “laying the foundational blocks to really embrace digital transformation.” Olo has also allowed Smashburger to integrate third-party aggregators and remove tablets.

“I think that's something that's important that's really helped our brand leapfrog from behind to being more relevant from a technology standpoint,” Bachmann says. “We’re really embracing that and understanding that those pieces of the puzzle are really the key to the future.”

Smashburger is currently researching existing stores that could retroactively add a pickup window, like some endcap spaces. In other cases, the company will convert traditional drive-thrus. The brand purchased two franchise stores in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for this purpose. Before moving forward with the conversion, Smashburger wanted to ensure the Houston opening went well, especially with the technology. Once that store is to the company’s liking, it will transform each traditional drive-thru, one by one.