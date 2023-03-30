Smashburger Joins Fast Casual's Evolution with New Virtual Drive-Thru

Each of these changes is happening at company-owned restaurants.
“I've always believed that when we're using new technology, developing anything to help build the business, we do it on our dime first to make sure we work out the kinks and support our franchisees,” Bachmann says. “So that is a corporate store. And the Colorado Springs stores were bought for this reason as well so that we could really work with and learn how to not only do one from the ground up but also work on how we convert them. So that's all done on the corporate side of it. So once we've mastered that, then we offer that opportunity to our franchisees.”
The Houston unit is 2,000 square feet, which still provides comfortable room for dine-in customers. The return of in-store traffic has been slower than expected, Bachmann says, but Smashburger has reached more than a 30 percent mix in 2023. The fast casual believed dine-in would eventually come back, which is why it rolled out a more modern and chef-inspired design. Some new features include cubby systems, an open kitchen, and elevated interior aesthetics. The brand changed its color palette from fast-food reds, browns, and yellows to modern lighter colors, added a TV for dine-in guests, changed in-store music, and updated its logo to include a smasher, signifying what the brand is known for. Counters were lowered and kitchens were opened so customers could see the hand-smashing process.
Last year, the brand leaned even further into the full-service experience when it debuted a restaurant with a bar offering beers and signature cocktails. Bachmann says it all comes back to taking an omnichannel approach. Customers have different needs, and Smashburger wants to meet as many as it can.
“This gives us an opportunity to serve our guests in a lot of different ways,” Bachmann says. “It also gives opportunity for our franchise to seek out unique locations that maybe some of the other competitors would not be able to seek out. So I think that's the omni-channel approach.”
Once Smashburger sees the virtual drive-thru mix 15-20 percent and notices understanding from the customer base, then it will allow franchisees to begin participating in development.
In terms of systemwide expansion, the brand expects 20-25 openings in 2023 and more than 30 in 2024.
As for naming, Bachmann doesn’t think Smashburger will go with anything that has “lane” since that’s been used multiple times. But the fact that it is so common across the fast-casual segment does validate Smashburger’s growth plan. Chipotle, the largest fast-casual restaurant in the U.S., opened 236 units last year, and 202 of them had virtual drive-thrus.
Mobile App Pickup Lane may not be the sexiest name, Bachmann says, but he adds that communication is crucial at this early stage.
“So I think it's about education and saying this is the new way of doing Smashburger,” Bachmann says. “So I think we'll probably stick with Mobile App Pickup Lane for now until we really established it. And then we'll probably convert to something a little bit more more fun.”