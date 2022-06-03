Smokey Mo's is Climbing the Texas Barbecue Ladder

Smokey Mo’s wants to etch its name into the pantheon of Texas barbecue royalty.

The restaurant opened its first location in Cedar Park, Texas, more than 20 years ago and is now undergoing a renaissance after being acquired by private equity firm Switchback Capital earlier this year.

The rebranding efforts will feature several new prototypes, digital upgrades, and an accelerated franchise program, though CEO Craig Haley says the brand’s growth strategy is more “the speed of right” than the speed of light.

“We’re creating a company that can grow,” Haley says. “Smokey Mo’s was founded on amazing barbecue, great recipes, and great customer service. We’re not interested in changing a lot of those founding principles. We want to lean into those. We’re looking to transition into building new restaurants and creating a kitchen and operating system that will help improve some of the processes and operations already in place.”

Currently, Smokey Mo’s has 16 units throughout Texas, but the chain is planning to debut 32 locations in the next three years. Twenty of those will be franchised stores, while the remaining 12 will be company-owned.

The first three outlets will be new builds, but as the brand looks to penetrate further into metropolitan markets like Austin, it will consider second-generation opportunities.

The new builds’ design will come from one of several prototypes geared toward streamlining operations. One of the main purposes is developing clearer pathways for preparing and delivering food to guests during peak hours. The new layout will also include an open view of the smokers, which Haley says are a big feature of the brand.

“We wanted to make sure people understood that we were smoking on site,” he says. “This is a big part of smoking because a lot of barbecue restaurants don’t smoke on site, specifically smaller box restaurants. A lot of them don’t have smokers in their restaurants, and we wanted to make sure that it was a focal point and that we emphasized it.”

New menu boards will also be in the rebrand, but they won’t be digital. Haley says though upgrades will be modern, Smokey Mo’s wants to keep a personable, neighborhood feel, such as eye-catching decorations. Hanging lights and metal chairs will fill the dining room, as will communal wooden benches and other minimalist-styled furniture.

“We’re a neighborhood barbecue restaurant and we want each Smokey Mo’s to feel a little bit different,” he says. “You’re going to see some unique looks and feels in each store and it will be tied into the community [where the unit is located]. We think that’s a very important part of Smokey Mo’s. We want the Smokey Mo’s you visit to feel like yours. As we’re building the new restaurants we want to make sure folks feel like this is a brand they can believe in. That yes, it’s been around for a while, but it’s also current.”