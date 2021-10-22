Toppers Secures Key Equity Investment to Keep Growing

Around five years ago, Toppers Pizza CEO Scott Gittrich knew the brand had to make a change.

“We realized that we had kind of fallen into a trap in the pizza segment of following the discounters, and we made a hard but correct choice to separate ourselves and really commit ourselves to our position as the better but more expensive pizza place—that crave-worthy [quick-service restaurant] pizza,” Gittrich says.

The decision appears to be the right one, as Great Plains Capital recently made a long-term minority equity investment in the 70-plus-unit pizza chain. The financial fuel comes amid Toppers’ 30th anniversary and 13 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth.

These strong sales numbers are likely part of what drew Great Plains into Toppers’ orbit. Gittrich says the investment will provide greater financial resources and business expertise to improve operations and accelerate the chain’s unit growth.

This means investments in personnel, leadership, and engineers as the brand focuses more on technology and franchise development. Franchise leads continue to come month after month, Gittrich says, adding Toppers will make some major investments into its systems and learning portals to support franchisees during onboarding. The company is also ready to step on the gas pedal with kitchen redesigns.

The CEO says two more Toppers stores will pop up this year. Around 12 restaurants are slated to open next year, and 20 to 30 in 2023 and 2024. The majority of growth will stay close to the chain’s current markets, but the company will likely establish a presence in some new spots with the help of multi-unit operators.

Gittrich notes that Toppers has typically found franchise success with those who are driven to run a business, including those that haven't operated a restaurant before. Around 35 percent of stores are corporately owned, but that percentage will likely go down over the next few years as the brand focuses on franchise expansion.

Toppers will open three to four company stores annually over the next few years—a gradual and strategic plan implemented four years ago. Gittrich says it was part of a concerted effort to brand the company as a quality provider in quick-service pizza and to also increase AUV.

The method has proven worthwhile as stores are now earning more than $1.1 million on average.

“We've been single-minded about it,” Gittrich says. “We made a commitment that our number one priority was to drive volume through customer satisfaction to all the restaurants and create the most successful restaurant concept for our franchisees.”

“The whole thing is based on driving value for franchisees to be able to get a great return on their investment,” he adds. “Do that and then the rest will take care of itself. You have a successful restaurant concept that you can open up in different places and serve customers, well, then the franchisees will find you.”