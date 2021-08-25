Uberrito Focuses on Disrupting the Mexican Fast-Casual Segment

Uberrito owes its beginning to the German pre-fix "über," which translates to great or extravagant.

That’s exactly how CEO Pete Pascuzzi describes the Mexican grill’s upcoming franchise expansion strategy. Uberrito plans to open five to six franchised units this year, 10 to 25 in 2022, and roughly 15 to 20 each year afterward. Those figures don’t include opening certain parts of the country for area developers who will be more of a partner in growing the brand. The chain is focused on Sunbelt states like Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia, and also Midwestern markets, such as Illinois and Minnesota.

“[Ownership’s] goal is to have growth of the new Uberrito brand, but they want it to be sustainable and they want it to be strategic,” Pascuzzi says. “Our vetting process for franchisees is a little longer than a lot of traditional franchisors go through.”

The concept is looking to restart growth after unsuccessful expansion in recent years. Uberrito signed a multi-unit deal in 2017 to open stores in Arizona and announced plans in 2019 to open in San Antonio as part of a master franchise agreement to debut more than 100 locations across Texas, including Houston, Austin, and other markets.

To start 2020, the brand operated five Houston-area stores and three franchised locations in San Antonio, Houston, and Phoenix. A year and a half later, Uberrito is no longer in Arizona and has slimmed to three company-owned restaurants in Houston.

Pascuzzi—who joined as CEO in spring 2020—assures the current strategy is going to be “very controlled expansion growth.” Prior to joining Uberrito, he served three years as president of Falcon Holdings Management, a franchisee of more than 300 restaurants across Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, Church’s Chicken, Long John Silver’s, and Taco Bell. Pascuzzi says that as a former franchisee himself, he understands what it’s like inside and outside the four walls of a restaurant, and he plans to approach development from an operator’s mindset.

“Franchising is a long-term commitment, and you must like the people you work with,” he says. “With that in mind, we made some shifts in our approach to growth. One of the most important changes is the idea that we’re not in the business of just selling franchises. A franchisee must be as good a fit for us as we are for them. While subtle, that adjustment has made a world of difference in our ability to talk with like-minded franchisee candidates that share our passion for scratch-made food and great customer service.”

The journey dates back to 2006 when parent company Mexican Restaurants, Inc. (MRI) purchased Mission Burrito, a cult-like Mexican grill concept in Houston. MRI, which also oversees Case Olé, Crazy Jose’s, Monterey’s Little Mexico, and Tortuga Mexican Kitchen, sought to leverage its experience in the Mexican and Tex-Mex segment and provide Mission Burrito with operational expertise, purchasing power, reduced costs, and increased margins.

In March 2014, Williston Holding Company, an infrastructure development company, acquired roughly 80 percent of MRI. A few months later, Mission Burrito was rebranded as Uberrito due to a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Mission Tortillas.