Welcome to Moe’s, Evolved for a New Generation of Growth

Mark Monroe, one of the largest Moe’s Southwest Grill franchisees with 51 stores, isn’t shy with his assessment. Over the past couple of years or so, the Focus Brands’ chain has quietly tested and refined what it’s internally dubbed “Project VICTORY"—a broad-spectrum transformation at the roughly 640-unit brand.

“To me, the headline is, this is the best thing I’ve ever seen in the business in this industry, and I’m going on probably 14 years now,” Monroe says.

Monroe has been at the tip of the pilot spear, with many of his stores adjusting Project VICTORY’s changes over recent months, well before it was officially introduced in early June. And it's beyond hyperbole—Monroe spent more money in 12 months on CapEx, he says, than anyone has in the 23-year-old history of the brand. It’ll amount to $3.5 million in one calendar year, “putting our money where our mouth is,” he says.

So what is Monroe referencing? It tracks back to March 2022 when Tory Bartlett, a three-year Focus exec, was appointed chief brand officer of Moe’s, a role he previously held at sister brand Schlotzsky’s. During his tenure with the sandwich chain, Bartlett introduced two new prototypes and overhauled the menu in an effort to streamline operations and boost kitchen efficiency.

A similar transformation was on Moe’s horizon. The brand wanted to improve offerings and service standards to raise customer experience. VICTORY unpacks as follows:

(V)alidate necessary ingredients

(I)mprove line efficiency and speed of service

(C)lean up the appearance of food

(T)ransform flavor profiles

(O)ptimize omnichannel guest experience

(R)edesign menuboard

(Y)ield a brand that is built to grow

Bartlett began by dissecting data and speaking to stakeholders, from corporate to franchisees. “I had to understand where the business was and how we got there,” he says. “And what the opportunity was to make some changes to improve a lot of different things. The good thing is, honestly, I had Mark to help us get to the 50-yard line, if you will, on some of the improvements that we needed to have as it related to the menu and the guest journey experience.”

Let’s start from the top. Moe’s ingredient profile has always touted bold as a differentiator, whether it’s more ingredients on the line to sauces at the bar. “Validate” was a more nuanced approach than your typical pare down, however. In this case, Moe’s wanted to figure out what it could remove, but also what it could make better. For instance, pork is a product that came off due to product mix and testing. Yet it’s likely to return as a dialed-up version of its past self.

Each time, though, and with every ingredient, Moe’s gathered responses and reacted. Olives left and guests pushed back. Moe’s reversed course. Mushrooms vacated and the reaction was mostly muted. So they exited. Product changes tested for nearly six months across 80 restaurants. “Florida all the way up to New York,” Bartlett says.