Wetzel's Pretzels Spearheads America's Snacking Resurgence

When it comes to growth, Wetzel’s Pretzels CEO Jenn Schuler and her team live by the mantra, “It’s time to bring pretzels to the people.”

There’s good reason for this confidence. With the Delta variant spreading, unemployment dollars fading away, and kids returning to school, the brand expected sales and traffic to soften in September, but quite the opposite has happened. Driven by increases in average check, visits have remained strong and same-store sales rose roughly 25 percent compared to 2019.

Schuler attributes this trajectory to an ongoing shift in consumers’ eating habits, fueled by rising prices and labor shortages impacting quality of service. To illustrate the CEO’s point, the index for food away from home rose 4.7 percent year-over-year in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with menu prices at quick-service establishments increasing 6.9 percent and full-service meals lifting 4.9 percent. As for staffing issues, food and drink establishments remain 1 million employees shy of their total workforce in February 2020, and the removal of enhanced unemployment benefits doesn’t appear to be have a noticeable effect.

Amid those macroeconomic factors, Wetzel’s fulfills customers’ need for quick mini meals and a solid value proposition, according to Schuler. The chain has seen a “greater shift than ever” into products that have protein, and has benefited from more items per order, which is part of a larger trend across the snacking segment. Market researcher The Hartman Group found in a recent study that guests are consuming more snacks per sitting across all dayparts compared to pre-COVID, including early morning (2.5 per occasion to 3.4), morning (2.1 to 3.1), afternoon (2.1 to 2.5), and after-dinner (2.2 to 2.8).

“I think consumers have built new eating habits that includes a lot more snacking, mini meals, meals on the go, and so Wetzel’s really fits that consumer need,” Schuler says. “And I think as a result, my expectation into October is probably more bullish than ever in terms of I think our same-store sales of 20-30 percent increase is going to hold into the rest of the year.”

In addition to value, Schuler believes the desire for comfort and familiarity has played a significant role. A survey from the National Restaurant Association found 38 percent of on-premises customers and 33 percent of off-premises guests were more likely to choose one restaurant over another if comfort food was available. Another study from OnePoll and Farm Rich discovered that out of 2,000 respondents, 66 percent turned to childhood favorites during the pandemic.

“I think the pretzel fits in for folks,” Schuler says. “It's very comforting. Hot fresh bread, a sense of nostalgia ties you back to something in your youth, whether that was the Wetzel’s you had at the mall or one you had at an amusement park or state fair.”