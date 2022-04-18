Will Focus Brands Make the Next Big M&A Move?

Coming out of the pandemic’s early days, Focus Brands—equipped with a strong balance sheet—saw an industry ripe for M&A, CFO Mike Dixon says.

However, as 2021 proved, a lot of other brands felt the same way.

Restaurant Brands International topped the list with its $1 billion purchase of Firehouse Subs. FAT Brands won in terms of frequency, with four acquisitions (Global Franchise Group, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Native Grill & Wings) valued at roughly $892 million. There’s also Jack in the Box’s $575 million purchase of Del Taco and BurgerFi’s $156.6 million buy of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings.

Jim Holthouser, CEO of Focus, the parent of Moe’s, Jamba, Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, Carvel, Schlotzsky’s, and McAlister’s, believes consolidation in the food and beverage space is only going to gain momentum. His prediction is that in the next decade or so, there will be the emergence of five to 10 mega players.

“There’s power in a portfolio because of its scale,” Holthouser says. “Consolidation is not going to go away. I think if nothing else, it's just going to accelerate just simply because, how do you afford the tools we're talking about or the world-class supply chains or anything else that you need to compete?”

Focus promises to be an important part of that M&A future, especially with the backing of private equity group Roark Capital—the same company that oversees Sonic and Arby’s parent Inspire Brands and Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. umbrella company CKE Restaurants.

CFO Mike Dixon says the company has been active since its $200 million purchase of Jamba in 2018.

“It's a very competitive market to buy something, but between ourselves internally, with Roark’s help, we're always looking for what's available in the market,” the executive says.

READ MORE: Why Has Restaurant M&A Activity Slowed Down in 2022?

Focus Brands’ story dates back more than 20 years. In 2001, Roark purchased Carvel, followed by Cinnabon (2004), McAlister’s (2005), Schlotzsky's (2006), Moe’s (2007), Auntie Anne’s (2010), and of course, Jamba (2018).

Entering 2022, the company is performing as well as it ever has. Focus sold a record 561 franchises last year and opened more than 175 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Auntie Anne’s, alongside Jamba, opened its first drive-thru, and signed deals for 33 more co-brand locations across the country. Also, McAlister’s announced it’s on track to become a $1 billion brand by 2024, which would be a first for any of Focus’ restaurants.

The group has nearly 1,000 nontraditional outlets, with another 270 in the pipeline. This includes Jamba by Blendid, a fully automated kiosk being tested on multiple college campuses. Internationally, the company sold more than 225 units in 2021 and opened more than 215 locations.