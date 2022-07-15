10 Years After Shark Tank, Cousins Maine Lobster Stays the Course

Cousins Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac spent much of their formative years—weekends, summers, and holiday breaks—hanging out with family members and enjoying lobster, a staple in the state of Maine.

The two went their separate ways in college, but reconnected years later in Los Angeles. They instantly fell into old habits and were reminded of all those great times they had as kids. But it was more than just reminiscing; the passion for Maine and its lobsters ran deep, and the cousins felt there was opportunity to spread that familial love to the rest of the country.

In 2012, the idea ballooned into a Cousins Maine Lobster food truck in L.A., and not too long after, they found themselves being courted by ABC’s Shark Tank.

“We said no twice, and then eventually, an executive producer called and said, ‘you guys will be making the worst decision of your lives if you don't do this,’” Jim Tselikis recalls. “So about 2.5 months into business, we were on the set of Shark Tank. We had targeted Barbara [Corcoran], believe it or not, and that is who we eventually did our deal with.”

In the 10 years since, Cousins Maine Lobster has grown to roughly 40 food trucks nationwide and a handful of restaurants, from Maine and Massachusetts to California and Nevada.

Founders: Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac

Headquarters: Portland, Maine

Year Started: 2012

Annual Sales: $54,757,000.00 (in 2021)

Total Units: 36 trucks and 7 brick & mortar restaurants

Franchised Units: 38 Franchised units total (includes trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurants)

While the concept is still relatively young, the regulations it abides by to obtain its product are more than 100 years old, says Annie Tselikis, who leads marketing and franchisee engagement. She refers to the Maine lobster business as the “gold standard in sustainability.”

“This industry has been sustainable since before the word was ever a buzzword,” says Annie Tselikis, a 15-year veteran of the Maine lobster industry.

There are roughly 4,500 licensed lobster fishermen in Maine, and the entry/exit procedures are strict. If one wanted to start fishing tomorrow, they would have to undergo a two-year apprentice program with a licensed fisherman, the majority of which would be documented fishing time on the water, in addition to gear work and learning navigation.

After that, they would be eligible for a lobster license, but they would likely sit on a waitlist in most parts of the state for at least 10 years. That’s because the Maine Department of Marine Resources, which manages the fishery, will not let new fishermen into the industry until some come out. And usually, those licenses aren’t given up until someone is in a nursing home or passes away.

“I have friends that have sat on the waitlist for 10 years,” Annie Tselikis says. “That is a big deal.”

Once a person is in the fishery, they start with 300 traps and can add 100 each year until the 800 maximum. In terms of actual lobster, the industry is intently focused on maintaining the next generation. For instance, fishermen return egg-bearing females to the water and mark them with a harmless V-shaped cut on their tails to let others know. This is done, Annie Tselikis explains, because survival of lobster eggs is tight. Looking at the bigger picture, much of Maine’s economy is reliant on sustainable lobster reproduction.

The industry is the backbone of the state, and to emphasize this to franchisees, Cousins Maine Lobster hosts operators and takes them through lobster boats, the processing plant, and distribution system so they gain an appreciation of how it all works.