1000 Degrees Acquires My Pie Pizza

The owner of 1000 Degrees Pizza is adding a second pizza chain to his portfolio. Amandeep Judge purchased the six-unit chain My Pie Pizza, which is the first in a series of acquisitions the brand plans to make in the coming years.

Judge, a veteran commercial and restaurant real estate expert, acquired 1000 Degrees in October of last year. The 25-unit chain provides a customizable create-your-own-pizza experience, offering both traditional Neapolitan and Roman Style pizzas, with more than 50 cheeses, sauces, meats, vegetables, and other toppings to choose from. It operates in eight states, including Texas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Maryland, Iowa, Georgia, Florida, and Delaware.

My Pie Pizza is a complementary concept offering build-your-own New York pizzas, calzones, chicken wings, and salads. It has six locations across Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Utah, and Nevada.

Judge said 1000 Degrees recognized a number of synergies between its model and My Pie Pizza, including the customizable menu options. Similarities in design and operations will make for a smooth acquisition and will allow the brands to share marketing and supply resources, which he said will lower costs for both franchisees and customers.

“My Pie Pizza fits seamlessly into the 1000 Degrees system, which was a key factor in choosing the first brand we acquired,” Judge said in a statement. “The harmony between the restaurants makes this an optimal partnership; one that allows the best aspects of the 1000 Degrees brand and its robust support systems to shine. We are looking forward to successfully uniting the brands and exploring more acquisition opportunities in the restaurant space in the future.”

The acquisition provides the My Pie franchisees with a new level of corporate structure and support, which will help streamline operations and increase profits. The newly acquired locations also will help fuel 1000 Degrees’ ongoing growth across the country, allowing it to enter previously untapped markets like Nevada and Alabama.

“We are putting processes and systems in place that the My Pie Pizza franchisees will greatly benefit from,” said Matt Merrill, director of franchise operations at 1000 Degrees, in a statement. “Our goal is to streamline our operations as a unified brand, and help the franchisees achieve a higher earning potential.”

1000 Degrees has set its sights on continued franchise growth. The brand already has built solid momentum early into the year, with several restaurant openings slotted for the coming months in Baltimore, Florida, and Pennsylvania.